If _______, then_______ for Saturday’s 4A football title game between South Pointe and Hartsville

If any of the following things happen in Saturday’s 4A high school football state title game between Hartsville and South Pointe, then look for the accompanying results.
If Jonathan Muhammad puts up big numbers, then the Stallions took advantage of a big mismatch in the passing game
South Pointe senior wide receiver Jonathan Muhammad, at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, is at least two inches taller than every Red Foxes defensive back, and five or six inches taller than most of them. That’s a big advantage for the Stallions and one they’ve seized upon before in 2016. Remember the Ridge View game, when Muhammad finally broke out with four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns? The guys covering him were all under 6-feet tall.
If Hartsville tries to counter by playing some of its taller receivers on defense as well, it creates another advantage later in the game for South Pointe, which has basically no two-way players.
If the Red Foxes have some success early through the air, then it only helps their already considerable running attack
When Hartsville has played well in first halves this season, results have skewed lopsidedly in the Red Foxes’ favor. Jeff Calabrese’s club can run over some teams - they average 10 yards per carry -, but will have to be more clever Saturday against a speedy and pretty good-sized South Pointe defense. The passing game is one possible vehicle.
Calabrese said earlier in the week that his coaching staff made improving its passing game a priority after the Red Foxes lost to South Pointe 21-7 in the 2014 3A final, and they’ve done that, to a degree (they still average less than six passes per game). Cousins A.J. Joyner (quarterback) and Steve Joyner (receiver) have a good connection with the latter averaging over 25 yards per catch. If Hartsville can hit an early long bomb or two, it’ll force South Pointe to back one or two more players out of the box, prying open just that bit more running room for the Red Foxes’ winged offensive attack.
If Hartsville can channel its disappointment from 2014, then it might find the extra fire it needs Saturday
If we’re applying labels, then Hartsville is the underdog this second time around against South Pointe. Calabrese said himself last week after the Red Foxes’ Lower State championship win against Chapin that this team had surprised him.
There aren’t too many Hartsville players that were heavily involved in the 2014 loss to South Pointe, but no doubt they’ll be sharing their memories amongst teammates. If Calabrese - a charismatic and commanding presence - can harness the underdog feeling and mash it together with annoyance from the defeat at Williams-Brice Stadium two years ago, he may have a potent motivational potion to unleash.
If it comes down to kickers, then South Pointe is in good shape
Granted, Hartsville tends to go for fourth downs instead of kicking field goals, such is its trust in its run game. But Red Foxes kicker Miller Braddock has attempted just three field goals this season and made just one, a 23-yarder.
South Pointe junior B.T. Potter’s successes this season have been well documented, and he should be good at least to 40 yards, and probably farther. The hang-time on his punts and kickoff blasts into the end zone eliminate returns and field position for opponents, which will also be critical. Potter hasn’t decided too many games this season for the Stallions, but he’ll be ready to Saturday if needed.
If South Pointe keeps its cool, then it should prevail
South Pointe fans should take heart from their team’s gutsy win over South Aiken last week, in which a two-touchdown deficit was erased twice, while puffing their chests about the intangible addiction to winning that permeates the Stallion football program. Games this season against Northwestern, St. Frances Academy (Md.) and Mallard Creek were also excellent preparation for days like Saturday.
The Stallions have a massive advantage over Hartsville in state championship - and overall game - experience, which translates into play-making, whether it’s 90-yard touchdown runs or just ignoring the atmosphere and doing what you’re supposed to do, no matter how small a detail.
Hartsville will play 10 underclassmen, including at least four ninth graders, on Saturday. That bodes very well for the Red Foxes in the coming years, but if South Pointe can keep its nerve, which it has all season, then Saturday’s final may have come a bit too early for a fledgling Hartsville club.
