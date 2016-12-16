Hartsville player faces drug charge 2 days before state title game vs. South Pointe

A Hartsville High School football player who was expected to play a key role in Saturday’s game against Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School for the 4A state football state title was arrested Thursday for marijuana possession, police said.
James Christopher-Vincent Clair, 18, was charged Thursday by Hartsville police, confirmed Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department. Clair is a member of the Hartsville team, Blair said.
The Darlington County School District released a statement on the situation Thursday evening:
“A Hartsville High School football player was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of marijuana. According to the Hartsville High School athletic department disciplinary policies implemented three years ago, student athletes who are arrested for a first offense drug or alcohol charge are suspended immediately, pending enrollment in a school-approved substance abuse counseling program. Per policy, the young man's suspension has been lifted as he has shown evidence of his enrollment. He will also be required to complete 15 hours of community service once school resumes in January.”
Efforts to reach Hartsville’s football coach, athletic director and principal were unsuccessful Friday afternoon.
The game kicks off at noon Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
A police report from the incident alleges that an officer pulled Clair over around 8:15 a.m. Thursday for speeding. Clair allegedly told the officer he was on the way to school.
The officer then allegedly smelled an odor of marijuana and after Clair gave consent to search, the officer found a small amount of the drug, a scale, and cash, the report states. Clair was arrested for marijuana possession, the report states.
Darlington County jail records show Clair was released around 4:15 p.m Thursday on his own recognizance.
Clair rushed for 1,300 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season for the Hartsville Red Foxes and represented the school at Monday’s state championship news conference in Columbia.
Last Friday, Clair returned the opening kickoff of the second half 99 yards for a touchdown to break open a close game in Hartsville's 49-24 win over Chapin to advance to the state title game.
