Hartsville player faces drug charge 2 days before state title game vs. South Pointe

Fort Mill child asks guests for charitable donations at birthday party

Local teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

Bond denied for Chester mother charged in newborn's death

Grandfather of dead Chester baby speaks out

Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death

Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:53