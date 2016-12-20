Indian Land names defensive coordinator as new head coach

The Indian Land Warriors have hired former NFL player Horatio Benedict “H.B.” Blades, Jr., 32, to be their new head varsity football coach.
Blades, the son of former Pro Bowl defensive back Bennie Blades, has a long pedigree of football in his blood. He is the nephew of former Seattle Seahawks’ receiver Brian Blades and the late San Francisco 49ers’ safety Al Blades. Personally, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2007 out of the University of Pittsburgh in the sixth round. Blades played four seasons in the NFL, all with the Redskins. He amassed 139 tackles in 64 games with Washington.
Blades has been a part of the Indian Land football staff for the past three seasons as defensive coordinator where his guidance helped to set school records for defense. Some of the defensive records set while he was the school’s defensive coordinator include most tackles for losses in a season (75), sacks in a season (25), sack yards loss in a season (120), sacks per game in a season (2.3), tackles for losses in a single game (14) and sack yards in a game (25).
“Sometimes when you do a search, you find the gem right in your school,” said Indian Land High principal David Shamble. “He is a man of high character, he’s respected by students, staff and parents, and he’s ready for this step. We expect him to be very successful.”
He previously worked at Parkwood High in Monroe, N.C., where he was also a coordinator. In 2013, he helped Parkwood reach the state semifinals. Blades is currently a transition job facilitator at Indian Land.
A former first team All-American in college as a senior, Blades was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2007. He graduated from Pittsburgh with a degree in criminal justice.
Blades takes over for athletic director and former coach Michael Mayer, who stepped down after the season after 16 years as head football coach at Indian Land.
