Locals to represent United States in International Bowl

Two area athletes will be part of the U.S. Under-17 Select football team that will take on Football Saskatchewan in International Bowl VIII at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Jan. 16.
Brandon Dickerson of Indian Land High School and Stephen Oglesby of York Comprehensive High will be among the 50 U.S. players in the annual event. Dickerson will handle all of the kicking duties, while Oglesby will line up at one of the running back spots.
The U.S. team is coached by Tyree Spinner of Avalon School in Gaithersburg, Md. The team features top players from nearly every state.
Dickerson, who played on the team last year, is looking forward to playing in the game again.
“I am very excited about playing again,” said Dickerson, who kicked two field goals and four extra points in last year’s contest. “This is my second time in this game, so it makes feel like I am doing something right.”
Dickerson, who handled all of the kicking duties at Indian Land this past season as a sophomore, is looking forward to the added knowledge he can get from this year’s game.
“The level of expertise and the enthusiasm that the coaches bring will certainly help me quite a bit as I continue my career,” Dickerson said. “I hope to play college football one day.”
Playing in AT&T Stadium is an awesome experience, and Dickerson is hoping that he can play well again this time around.
“That stadium is awesome when you come out of the tunnel and see it for the first time,” said Dickerson. “All of that is behind me now, and I am looking for another chance to prove myself.”
This is Dickerson’s second all-star game this year. He recently played in the Offense/Defense All-America game in Atlanta. He was the combo kicker for the Diamonds in the Rough team in that game.
Dickerson’s father, Lyn, says the Dallas event will be a family affair.
“The whole family is going down for the game,” Lyn Dickerson said. “It is a great experience and a first-class event.”
Oglesby was a sophomore running back on York’s junior varsity team this past season. He is playing in the International Bowl for the first time.
“This has taken a lot of hard work and sacrifice on my part,” said Oglesby. “It has been well worth it, and making this team has certainly helped my confidence.”
Oglesby made the team as a running back, but he can play other positions if needed.
“I have not seen the playbook yet, but I can play receiver,” said Oglesby. “I will just have to wait to see how the coaches want to use me.”
He is looking forward to the total experience of the event.
‘It will be a lifetime experience for me, and playing in that stadium is going to be awesome,”said Oglesby. “There will be plenty of football while I am out there, but I am also looking forward to meeting other players from throughout the country.”
Leslee Oglesby is very excited that her son made the all-star team.
“This is a high-profile program,” said Leslee Oglesby. “I am so proud of him for this accomplishment.”
Kerry Oglesby has been amazed watching his son meet the challenges he has faced a every level of the selection process.
‘He has always been a hard worker,” said Kerry Oglesby. “He wants to do well. Watching him work and sacrifice to make this team has been rewarding. My wife and I will be there cheering him on.”
Aldridge named to Under-16 National Team
Rontarius Aldridge of South Pointe High School has been selected to play for the United States Under-16 team in the International Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Jan. 17.
The team, which is coached by Jason Mohns of Scotsdale, Ariz., will play against a team from Ontario, Canada.
Aldridge, a 5-11, 227 pounder, made the 45-player team as a defensive lineman.
