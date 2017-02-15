Great Falls finds a new head football coach already on staff

Scotty Steen has worked at Great Falls High School for 20 years and he finally has a shot to coach the school’s football team. Steen was named the varsity head coach this week, replacing John Barrett, who resigned on Jan. 20 after the Red Devils went 0-10 last fall.
“It worked out nice,” said Great Falls athletic director Jimmy Duncan. “Sometimes you have somebody on staff that jumps up and bites you.”
Steen played for the Red Devils and has held nearly every coaching position in the football program, first working under Danny Sawyer, then Kenneth Schofield and finally Barrett.
“We were looking for someone who loves the kids, loved the community and live here,” said Duncan. “The kids love and respect him.”
Steen should inherit a program in slightly better health than Barrett did. The Red Devils finished last season with 17 healthy players, but Duncan said a class of 15 rising freshman is coming into the program and should boost numbers significantly.
