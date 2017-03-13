Raiders sign All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson

The Oakland Raiders signed All-Pro kickoff returner and speedy receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to a free-agent contract Monday.
Patterson, a Rock Hill native and former Northwestern Trojan standout, is a former first-round pick by Minnesota in 2013, who has excelled as a returner but struggled for consistency as a receiver during his career.
He caught only 132 passes in four seasons with the Vikings, but has been a first-team All-Pro twice and a second-team pick once as a returner in his four-year career.
Patterson has averaged 30.4 yards per kickoff return in his career, second only to Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (30.6 yards) since 1941. He has five kick returns for touchdowns, including one at Oakland in 2015. The Raiders last returned a kick for a touchdown in 2011, when Jacoby Ford did it against Cleveland.
Patterson had a career-high 52 catches last season, but gained only 453 yards and caught two TDs. His 8.7 yards per catch were the fewest for any qualifying wide receiver last season. Despite his game-breaking speed, he has averaged just 10 yards per catch in his career and has not had a catch go for more than 40 yards since his rookie season.
In Oakland, he won't need to be counted on heavily as a receiver with 1,000-yard wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree already on the roster.
