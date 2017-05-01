Fort Mill kicker will attend Jacksonville Jaguars mini-camp

Fort Mill’s Worth Gregory will get his NFL shot when he attends the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie mini-camp.

Gregory was a solid three-year starter for East Carolina after transferring from Alabama, making second team All-American Athletic Conference as a senior. He went undrafted this past weekend but got the call from the Jaguars on Sunday.

“Although the weekend was kinda stressful I was pretty happy to get this opportunity,” said Gregory in an email. “The Jaguars worked me out individually so I've had constant contact with them and other teams throughout the process. But the opportunity in Jacksonville is where I wanted to be.”

Multiple teams worked out Gregory before the draft, including the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and the Jaguars. Brad Nortman, formerly of the Carolina Panthers, is the lone punter on the Jaguars’ roster.