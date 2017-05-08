York County Sports Hall of Fame 2017 inductees: Vance Walker

The Herald will be recognizing the York County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2017 inductees this week, leading up to the 5:30 p.m. induction ceremony on May 16 at the Hood Center.
The first is Vance Walker, who starred for the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets football team, earning All-Area, All-Region, All-Observer, 3rd Team All-State honors and a Shrine Bowl Selection during his career on the gridiron. He went on to star at Georgia Tech from 2005 to 2008 where he played in 49 games (29 starts) earning All-ACC recognition his final two seasons. A seventh round selection by Atlanta in 2009 NFL Draft, Walker has played for the Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. He was a key contributor to the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 championship.
Tickets to the 2017 induction ceremony cost $25 and can be purchased (do so by May 12) at the Rock Hill/York County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, located inside the Hood Center. Sponsorships are available by contacting Todd Lumpkin at 803-517-2475.
