Chester High, Manchester Meadows host 7-on-7 tournaments June 29, 30

High school football fans interested in checking out some 7-on-7 action Thursday, June 29 need to head over to Manchester Meadows. The Carolina Panthers and USA Football are using the Rock Hill soccer facility this year to host their annual tournament, which previously was held at the Panthers’ practice facility in downtown Charlotte.

The 32-team field includes Lewisville, South Pointe and Northwestern. Pool play begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., followed by the single elimination tournament from 3 p.m. to 6. The tournament is open to the public and admission is free.

Thursday’s tournament winner qualifies for USA Football’s National Championship series in July.

Teams from South Carolina: Bluffton, Byrnes, Calhoun County, Dillon, Dorman, Dutch Fork, Greenwood, Hammond School, Hilton Head, Lewisville, Lexington, Northwestern, Oceanside, South Aiken and Westside.

From North Carolina: Butler, Carver, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Chatham Central, Eastern Guilford, Hendersonville, Heritage, Mallard Creek, Middle Creek, Monroe, Myers Park, Shelby, Statesville, Vance and Wake Forest.

Cyclones 7-on-7 Friday, June 30

Chester hosts 11 other high school football teams June 30 for its newly launched 7-on-7 tournament.

The event includes Chester, Lewisville and Rock Hill, as well as Andrew Jackson, West Charlotte, Swansea, Hunter Huss, Darlington, Irmo, Scotts Branch, Aiken and Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Pool play begins at 9 a.m. and is followed by the knockout portion of the tournament in the afternoon. Find the full schedule and the tournament bracket here.