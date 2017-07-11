South Pointe alum and NFL star speaks at FBU Top Gun camp in Rock Hill

South Pointe is hosting the Football University Top Gun camp this week in Rock Hill and the campers got a surprise visit from a prominent Stallions alum on Monday:
South Carolina's Own. @clownejd #FBUTopGun pic.twitter.com/Tl4MAT3GQj— Football University (@FBUcamp) July 10, 2017
What better way to end the @FBUcamp than hearing a hometown great like Clowney speak right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/vriWB918HF— DeOnte Washington (@path2greatnss) July 11, 2017
NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall was also in town and posed for a photo with Clowney and Army All-American game and FBU Top Gun camp organizers:
Motivational speaking wasn’t the only thing Clowney was doing at his former school, though:
So I'm at the FBU camp at south pointe highschool, look around the corner and I see @clownejd running hills behind the school ☹️ #beast— Peige Moore_3 (@PeigeMoore) July 10, 2017
