High School Football

July 11, 2017 1:52 PM

South Pointe alum and NFL star speaks at FBU Top Gun camp in Rock Hill

By Bret McCormick

South Pointe is hosting the Football University Top Gun camp this week in Rock Hill and the campers got a surprise visit from a prominent Stallions alum on Monday:

 

Houston Texas Jadeveon Clowney. #fbutopgun

A post shared by Roy Walker (@rdwalker35405) on

NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall was also in town and posed for a photo with Clowney and Army All-American game and FBU Top Gun camp organizers:

 

When the #1 player in #nfldraft & a 14 year 3 time Pro Bowler stop by to tell you #whatsup Jadeveon Clowney & Deangelo Hall

A post shared by Erik Richards (@erikrichards.usa) on

Motivational speaking wasn’t the only thing Clowney was doing at his former school, though:

