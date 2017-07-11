South Pointe alum and NFL star speaks at FBU Top Gun camp in Rock Hill

South Pointe is hosting the Football University Top Gun camp this week in Rock Hill and the campers got a surprise visit from a prominent Stallions alum on Monday:

What better way to end the @FBUcamp than hearing a hometown great like Clowney speak right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/vriWB918HF — DeOnte Washington (@path2greatnss) July 11, 2017

Houston Texas Jadeveon Clowney. #fbutopgun A post shared by Roy Walker (@rdwalker35405) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall was also in town and posed for a photo with Clowney and Army All-American game and FBU Top Gun camp organizers:

When the #1 player in #nfldraft & a 14 year 3 time Pro Bowler stop by to tell you #whatsup Jadeveon Clowney & Deangelo Hall A post shared by Erik Richards (@erikrichards.usa) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Motivational speaking wasn’t the only thing Clowney was doing at his former school, though: