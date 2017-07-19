Would Northwestern grad’s late mom be proud of his academic, football success?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother Pause 1:20 South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment 1:52 Indian Land's John Gregory: suddenly on the college football recruiting radar 3:48 A kicking competition against South Pointe's future Clemson Tiger, B.T. Potter 1:55 Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament highlights 1:10 South Pointe wins Air Raid 7-on-7 football tourney 1:06 Does Virginia Tech football recruit from Rock Hill know what a Hokie is? 1:07 Chester, Lewisville, Clover and Rock Hill get 7-on-7 football action going 0:57 High school football big question: Fort Mill 1:09 High school football big question: Nation Ford Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Northwestern's Chris Bouyer talks about being voted an East Tennessee State football team captain and how proud his late mother would be of his grades. bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Northwestern's Chris Bouyer talks about being voted an East Tennessee State football team captain and how proud his late mother would be of his grades. bmccormick@heraldonline.com