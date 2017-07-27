The Herald’s 10-best 2017 HS football games: Northwestern at Rock Hill

No other rivalry in the Showdown Countdown series could use a closely-contested game more than Rock Hill-Northwestern. It was once one of the best rivalries in the state but the Trojans have won the last seven by an average of 27 points.
This fall’s meeting on Oct. 27 could provide the close game needed to reignite this rivalry. Northwestern enters the 2017 season with more questions in its starting lineup and roster than it’s had in any year since probably 2011, when a kid named Mason Rudolph moved from tight end to quarterback.
Check out highlights from last year’s game:
Northwestern
The last two seasons that were probably termed “reloading” years at Northwestern - 2011 and 2014 - saw the Trojans win eight and nine games, respectively, including a playoff game each year. It may be - key word “may” - another reloading year at Northwestern but that doesn’t mean the Trojans won’t be a threat to win the region and advance in the postseason.
David Pierce’s team lacks some of the star power it’s had in recent years but that just means more opportunity for new faces to break through, or for prospects like Jamario Holley to show they’re the real deal. Then there are guys like Dequez Harris, who has operated in the shadows of two years of Trojan offensive stars and finally gets his chance to be the guy this fall. Don’t expect the muscled senior to take it lightly on Northwestern’s oldest rival.
Rock Hill
Can the Bearcats hang for four quarters with the Trojans? That’s what it’ll take this October, and that’s been a weakness for Rock Hill during its losing skid in this series. Northwestern broke open a close game with 21 fourth quarter points in last year’s game, and that will be a danger again for Bubba Pittman’s crew given how young some of its key contributors will be.
Similar to Northwestern, Rock Hill needs some standouts to emerge and they have some candidates, but again, several of them aren’t even driving age yet. No better time than the Rock Hill-Northwestern to stake a claim as Football City, USA’s next big thing.
The series
Northwestern’s recent dominance tilted a previously very even rivalry in the Trojans’ favor; they’re up 29-23 in the all-time tally. The Bearcats have won just once in their last 11 games against Northwestern,. dating back too 2006 and coach Joe Montgomery.
The Trojans’ seven straight is the longest victory streak for either school in this matchup. Rock Hill won six in a row from 1975 to 1980.
Showdown Countdown so far
Editor’s note: The Herald is counting down to the 2017 high school football season by revealing the 10 most interesting games in York, Chester and Lancaster counties this coming fall. Games will be organized by date and revealed in Monday, Wednesday and Friday newspapers.
