What time do local high school football programs practice on 2017 opening day?

The 2017 high school football season officially begins Friday in South Carolina. Here are practice times for local schools:
12:01 a.m. - Clover
8 a.m. - Chester
8 a.m. - Fort Mill
9 a.m. - Lancaster
9 a.m. - Nation Ford
9 a.m. - Rock Hill
9 a.m. - York
10 a.m. - Northwestern
6 p.m. - Indian Land
6 p.m. - South Pointe
8 a.m. (Monday) - Great Falls
5 p.m. (Monday) - Lewisville
Time to say good bye to wife and family until after Dec. State Championship,another journey begins tomorrow..........— StallionRB (@CoachBeckler) July 27, 2017
It's about that time! Can't wait to get started chasing a championship tomorrow! #nafouknow— Zac Lendyak (@ZLendyak) July 27, 2017
I feel like a kid on Christmas!!! Football Practice starts tonight!!! #harvest17 @True_BlueNation— Coach Tony Ashmore (@coach_ashmore) July 27, 2017
