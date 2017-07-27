Fort Mill is one of many teams practicing early Friday, July 28 to try and beat the heat.
Fort Mill is one of many teams practicing early Friday, July 28 to try and beat the heat. ANDY BURRISS Special to The Herald

High School Football

What time do local high school football programs practice on 2017 opening day?

Staff reports

July 27, 2017 3:04 PM

The 2017 high school football season officially begins Friday in South Carolina. Here are practice times for local schools:

12:01 a.m. - Clover

8 a.m. - Chester

8 a.m. - Fort Mill

9 a.m. - Lancaster

9 a.m. - Nation Ford

9 a.m. - Rock Hill

9 a.m. - York

10 a.m. - Northwestern

6 p.m. - Indian Land

6 p.m. - South Pointe

8 a.m. (Monday) - Great Falls

5 p.m. (Monday) - Lewisville

  Comments  

