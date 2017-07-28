HS football notes: South Pointe among state’s most dominant programs, Indian Land DB commits

South Pointe enters the 2017 high school football season saddled with typically huge expectations.
The Stallions have won three straight state titles and a MaxPreps post on Thursday evening pointed out the school’s success since 2006, when MaxPreps began covering South Carolina high school football and, coincidentally, the Stallions began playing football.
The web site ranked South Pointe the second most dominant program in the state based on a ranking that awarded points for state titles and MaxPreps’ annual state rankings. Byrnes claimed the top spot over the Stallions by two points (300-298). Byrnes won three state titles since 2006 but finished in the top-five every year but 2016. South Pointe has won five championships in the same span.
Northwestern, winners of three state championships in the last 10 years, came in third with 285 points. Gaffney, Dutch Fork, Dillon, Dorman, Greenwood, Myrtle Beach and Goose Creek rounded out the top-10.
Indian Land defensive back announces college commitment
Coaches from Ohio University had no idea who Indian Land’s John Gregory was when they saw him at a Pittsburgh football camp this summer. But they were very eager to learn his name after he ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the camp.
Ohio was the first to offer a college scholarship to Gregory, who was named All-Region 4-3A last season after splitting snaps between defensive back and wide receiver.
“It’s the place where he feels the most comfortable,” said Indian Land coach Horatio Blades.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior will likely play cornerback in college, and Blades said that Gregory plans to graduate high school in December and enroll mid-year at Ohio. He has a 4.3 grade point average and enrolling early could help Gregory pursue a Master’s degree.
Gregory also had offers from Georgia State and Coastal Carolina. Joe Koon wrote this story on him back in June.
Clover opens practice just after midnight Friday
The Blue Eagles have a new coach but Brian Lane continued the program’s recent tradition of opening practice as soon as South Carolina High School League regulations allow. Clover got after it at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning. Here’s some video from its midnight workout:
Midnight Madness Highlight Video @CloverEagles @Coach_Lane8 @BlueEagleRuth @RHHerald_Preps pic.twitter.com/d3uBH2E1Yn— Clover Football (@True_BlueNation) July 28, 2017
Comments