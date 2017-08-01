Will hundreds of 7-on-7 snaps help Fort Mill football’s rookie center?

0:54 Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL invovled in 7-on-7 football Pause

1:52 Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

1:12 Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother

1:20 South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment

1:52 Indian Land's John Gregory: suddenly on the college football recruiting radar

3:48 A kicking competition against South Pointe's future Clemson Tiger, B.T. Potter

1:55 Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament highlights

1:10 South Pointe wins Air Raid 7-on-7 football tourney

1:06 Does Virginia Tech football recruit from Rock Hill know what a Hokie is?