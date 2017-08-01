Will hundreds of 7-on-7 snaps help Fort Mill football’s rookie center?

It was mid-July so naturally the artificial turf at the Matthews Sportsplex sizzled like a greased grill at a Saturday night cookout.
There was Bartley Leonard with his Fort Mill Yellow Jackets football teammates, enduring seven 30-minute games in the searing heat. Leonard - 6-foot-2 and north of 300 pounds - clearly stood out among the running backs and receivers and defensive backs scurrying around the field, a giant in the domain of skill position players.
During the Powerade 7-on-7 tournament in Matthews, and several others, he squatted over the football and sent hundreds of snaps back to the trio of Fort Mill quarterbacks that are competing for the team’s starting job.
“It was pretty brutal,” Leonard said. “Wake up early, go out there in the sun.”
A junior, Leonard is also trying to nail down a starting job as the Yellow Jackets’ center. The summer tournaments did little to test the physicality of his play in the trenches but they did help him ram home the muscle memory to deliver perfect shotgun snaps to whichever QB stands behind him.
“It’s great. It’s all repetition, that’s why we bring him,” said Fort Mill coach Ed Susi. “Everybody else uses somebody on their knee. In a game it doesn’t happen like that.”
It would be a huge boost for Fort Mill’s offense if Leonard, who has zero varsity starts on his football resume, grabbed hold of the center position. The biggest player in the Yellow Jackets’ program obviously has the size and he also has the brainpower, a requisite for the center position, which has to keep track of so many different happenings before delivering a perfect snap. Leonard scored all A’s in honors classes last year.
Leonard could have been doing other things the last two months, like kayaking or fishing. July could have been spent on a friend’s boat, skirting the edges of Lake Wylie in search of lunker bass. Instead he hunched down and launched a football between his legs hundreds of times.
“The quarterback could of course do it but he’s not gonna be doing that in a game,” said Leonard. “So I might as well go out there and put in the work.”
The July repetitions honed Leonard’s fitness. He sweat off 17 pounds over the summer to get to 310. The team finished Tuesday morning’s practice with gassers, a series of sprints, and Leonard fared well, only bending over near the end when most of the other players were winded too. He’ll also see some action on the interior of the Yellow Jackets’ defensive line, making his improved fitness even more crucial.
Susi pointed out that Leonard couldn’t really mess up in the 7-on-7’s unless he botched a snap. But Fort Mill’s longtime coach will learn much more about his potential starting center this week. Teams across South Carolina strap up in full pads on Wednesday for the first time this season.
“Tomorrow’s the first day we hit. We’ll see what happens,” said Susi. “And that goes for a lot of the guys.”
“I’m really excited. We’re putting on more and more pads, that’s what I’m built for,” Leonard said. “I like the hitting part.”
Scrimmages begin the following day. Fort Mill takes on South Pointe Friday morning at 10 a.m., an experience that - other than the heat - will be far different from the 7-on-7 tournaments for Leonard.
“That’s the best test,” Susi said, emphasizing the middle words. “It’s only gonna make us better. I don’t care what the score is. It’s for us to get better.”
