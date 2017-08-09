Sports Illustrated
Rock Hill football star lands on Sports Illustrated cover

By Bret McCormick

August 09, 2017 12:45 PM

Former Northwestern Trojans QB and Oklahoma State senior Mason Rudolph is featured on regional covers of Sports Illustrated magazine this week, one of four covers offered nationally. Rudolph and Oklahoma State are picked to finish fourth in the country, which would qualify the Cowboys for the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State finished 10-3 last season, winning the Alamo Bowl. Rudolph, who won the 2013 state title and played in the Shrine Bowl during his career at Northwestern, is already projected as a first round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rudolph is the first Rock Hill product featured on a Sports Illustrated cover since 2013 when Jadeveon Clowney graced the longtime sports publication’s front twice. Check out Sports Illustrated’s college football preseason rankings here.

