Will Lancaster’s football stadium be ready for season opener?

There was little activity at Lancaster’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday as rain dripped off the pressbox.
Mother Nature was not cooperating as work crews feverishly tried to get the stadium’s field covered in artificial turf before the Aug. 18 season opening football game against Indian Land. The project is running behind and the Lancaster school district’s head of maintenance is meeting with the contractors, Field Turf, on Friday morning, Aug. 10 to make a decision about whether the stadium can host the Bruins’ opener. Buford High School would be the alternative host site for Lancaster’s Indian Land game.
“My understanding is they had some problems with their permit and that’s what caused them to be late starting,” said Mark Strickland, Lancaster’s athletic director since 1985.
Each of the three high schools in Lancaster’s school district received stadium refurbishments this summer. Renovations at Buford and Andrew Jackson are already complete. Buford hosts the North-South Classic preseason jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 12 and was a priority to finish first for that reason.
The Lancaster project also includes a new natural grass surface for the school’s practice field, located next to the Rice Building. The track surrounding that field will also be replaced. That work is being done by a different contractor.
Missing the first home game would give the contractors three additional weeks to finish the project. Lancaster has a bye in Week One (Aug. 25) and plays at Fort Mill on Sept. 1. The Bruins’ second home game is Sept. 8 against Chester. Lancaster will recognize members of its 1967 football team that night, which played the first game in Memorial Stadium, beating Gaffney. The stadium turns 50 years old this fall.
Clover Hall of Fame taking nominations
Clover High School Athletic Director Bailey Jackson has announced that Clover High School is now accepting nominations for the Clover School District Athletic Hall of Fame.
Nomination forms can be picked up in the main office at Clover High School, the lobby at the Clover School District office, or downloaded from the Clover High School website (https://www.clover.k12.sc.us/domain/1432). The deadline for nominations for this year’s class is Aug. 22, 2017. Inductees will be recognized this fall at a home football game.
Any additional questions can be directed to Bailey Jackson by email (bailey.jackson@clover.k12.sc.us) or by phone (803-810-8200).
