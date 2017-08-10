Rock Hill’s Tony Watkins played in The Herald Jamboree back in the late 1980s and he’ll be on the sidelines coaching Friday night in the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff as a member of his alma mater’s defensive coaching staff.
Rock Hill’s Tony Watkins played in The Herald Jamboree back in the late 1980s and he’ll be on the sidelines coaching Friday night in the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff as a member of his alma mater’s defensive coaching staff. Herald file photo
Rock Hill’s Tony Watkins played in The Herald Jamboree back in the late 1980s and he’ll be on the sidelines coaching Friday night in the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff as a member of his alma mater’s defensive coaching staff. Herald file photo

High School Football

History of The Herald’s High School Football Jamboree

By Joe Koon and Bret McCormick

August 10, 2017 2:35 PM

WRHI’s Football City USA Kickoff begins Friday night at 5 p.m. at District Three Stadium.

The event features Rock Hill’s three high schools playing opponents from beyond the city limits, a format very similar to The Herald Jamboree, which ran from 1971 to 2008. Check out this history of that event, which for so many years signaled the beginning of high school football season in the Rock Hill area.

The History of The Herald Football Jamboree, 1971-2008 

2017 WRHI Football City USA Kickoff schedule

▪ South Pointe - Byrnes, 5 p.m.

▪ Rock Hill - Hough, 7 p.m.

▪ Northwestern - Union County, 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $7

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule

Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 2:10

Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule
Tour the stadiums on Great Falls' 2017 high school football schedule 2:31

Tour the stadiums on Great Falls' 2017 high school football schedule
Check out the stadiums on Lancaster's 2017 high school football schedule 2:05

Check out the stadiums on Lancaster's 2017 high school football schedule

View More Video