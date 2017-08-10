History of The Herald’s High School Football Jamboree

WRHI’s Football City USA Kickoff begins Friday night at 5 p.m. at District Three Stadium.
The event features Rock Hill’s three high schools playing opponents from beyond the city limits, a format very similar to The Herald Jamboree, which ran from 1971 to 2008. Check out this history of that event, which for so many years signaled the beginning of high school football season in the Rock Hill area.
2017 WRHI Football City USA Kickoff schedule
▪ South Pointe - Byrnes, 5 p.m.
▪ Rock Hill - Hough, 7 p.m.
▪ Northwestern - Union County, 9 p.m.
Tickets cost $7
