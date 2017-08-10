Gallery: Great Falls 2017 summer football

Sophomore receiver Kelton Talford signals a first down during an August scrimmage.
Bret McCormick
Hunter Funderburk reels in a Great Falls interception during a scrimmage against the Carolina Crusaders.
Bret McCormick
Scotty Steen took over as head coach of his alma mater’s football program during the offseason.
Bret McCormick
Was Hunter Funderburk (11) held on this play? Probably, but early August is preseason for the refs, too.
Bret McCormick
Kell Brown will split time at QB with Trent Isenhower.
Bret McCormick
Lean baaaaack, as a Great Falls defensive player drops a Carolina Crusader.
Bret McCormick
Great Falls opens the season against York’s JV program, in part because the Red Devils had a North Carolina-based opponent back out of an agreement to play.
Bret McCormick
Gage Spinks brings down a ball-carrier during Great Falls’ scrimmage against the Carolina Crusaders.
Bret McCormick
Kell Brown navigates a running lane in early August.
Bret McCormick
Great Falls is coming off its first winless season in nearly six decades, but increased numbers on the roster make another 0-10 season unlikely.
Bret McCormick