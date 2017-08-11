Gallery: Lancaster Bruins 2017 summer football

Lancaster’s defensive front should be stout in 2017.
Bret McCormick
Sophomore Immanuale Bush was cited by coach Bobby Collins as a breakout candidate in 2017 for the Lancaster Bruins.
Bret McCormick
Bobby Collins’ Lancaster Bruins dipped under .500 last season for the first time in his tenure.
Bret McCormick
Senior Ji’Quan Stover will get first dibs on starting at running back but Lancaster has a host of options there and needs one to emerge.
Bret McCormick
Six-foot-2, 215-pound senior receiver Desmond Stowers has offers from both the Naval Academy and Army.
Bret McCormick
Markees Watts moved to outside linebacker in the offseason. Though teams will often run plays away from him, his speed allows him to be a force from the weakside, as shown here during an early August scrimmage against Fairfield Central.
Bret McCormick
Lancaster has to replace Ant Foster and Farrika Grier, both college football players, in the backfield in 2017.
Bret McCormick
Markees Watts can be one of the best players Lancaster has produced since the early 1990s.
Bret McCormick