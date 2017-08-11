Gallery: Clover's 2017 summer high school football action

Seven-on-7 tournaments took on increased importance for Clover football this summer with new coach Brian Lane installing a spread offense for the first time since at least the early 1990s, and likely ever.
Bret McCormick
Much of the pressure falls on senior QB Garrett Miller, who started last season in the Blue Eagles’ Wing-T offense.
Receiver Hezekiah Massey is one of a group of new players that are playing football at Clover for the first time. Lane hopes Massey and some of the others can jump-start the Blue Eagles’ passing game.
Here, Massey hauled in a TD pass from Miller during a 7-on-7 scrimmage against Lewisville back in early June.
Clover had a challenging preseason scrimmage schedule, including Gaffney, South Pointe, Mauldin and other Upstate powers.
Brian Lane’s son, Jaylin, has been indoctrinated with spread offense ideas since he was a child. He’s been a big help to his dad during Lane’s first months at Clover.
Clover football will try to continue the momentum it gained from making the postseason in 2016, the Blue Eagles’ first visit to the playoffs since 2010.
