Gallery: photos from Northwestern's 2017 summer, preseason football action

Northwestern participated in the Carolina Panthers’ 7-on-7 tournament at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill in late June.
Tracy Kimball
RockHill
Cooling down after an early August scrimmage against Hillcrest.
Bret McCormick
Bret McCormick
Freddie Cunningham Jr. gets some love from a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament in June.
Bret McCormick
Cunningham Jr., a senior, will probably start at cornerback but showed some good flashes on offense during the summer.
Bret McCormick
Northwestern has receivers but needs to find a starting QB.
Bret McCormick
A pass break-up during the Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament at Northwestern. The Trojans’ secondary has the potential to be very good, led by cornerback Fentrell Cypress, who has an offer from Georgia Tech.
Bret McCormick
RockHill
Sophomore receiver Carson DePass reacts after an incompletion during the Panthers’ 7-on-7 tournament at Manchester Meadows.
Tracy Kimball
RockHill
Northwestern gang tackles a Hillcrest ball-carrier during an early August scrimmage at District Three Stadium.
Bret McCormick
Action during the Hillcrest scrimmage in August.
Bret McCormick
Senior defensive tackle Chance Miller (92) could be a key player for the Trojans’ defense this fall.
Bret McCormick
D’Arthus Ratchford (5) readies to clean up as one of his defensive teammates slows down a Hillcrest runner.
Bret McCormick
A Northwestern receiver turns the corner against Hillcrest. The Trojans have talent at receiver, but their quality players are unevenly dispersed throughout the position groups.
Bret McCormick
Down goes the Trojan runner.
Bret McCormick
Senior receiver Jordan Starkes had a busy spring and summer playing baseball - he committed to play in college at Furman - and may take a month or more to get in top football condition. He’s an impact player in the Trojans’ offense when fully ready.
Bret McCormick