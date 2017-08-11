Gallery: Rock Hill Bearcats 2017 summer high school football action

Rock Hill receiver Justin Patterson attempts an acrobatic one-handed catch back in June.
And Patterson makes the catch.
Rock Hill and Bubba Pittman are coming off back to back two-win seasons.
Senior Des Buchanan offers the Bearcats a tough and athletic runner in the backfield. An offensive line with four new starters will test his abilities to get loose.
Sophomore receiver Antonio Barber will be a key offensive target for Rock Hill.
Barber already has scholarship offers from several FCS schools, including Hampton, Towson and N.C. Central.
Touchdown Wan Crockett during the Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament at Northwestern.
Receiver Raphael Wright snags a pass during an early June 7-on-7 tournament at Chester.
Senior Logan McFadden will start at QB for the Bearcats, replacing Dre Robinson who will play in college at Johnson C. Smith.
Rock Hill needs a big season from Narrii Gaither, who will likely be a two-way player at linebacker and running back.
Senior Jordan Morris has moved from safety to cornerback. He celebrates an interception here during the Air Raid tournament at Northwestern.
A jump ball during a June 7-on-7 tournament.
A Bearcat pass break-up back in June.
