2017 Chester summer football photos

Chester coach Victor Floyd has a promising wide receiver group that should take some of the pressure off QB John Erby as he fits into his new position.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
It’s the 10-year anniversary of Victor Floyd leading the Chester Cyclones to the 3A state title game.
Bret McCormick
The Cyclones got in a preseason scrimmage against Rock Hill in early August.
Tracy Kimball
Chester football coach Victor Floyd talks to players at a scrimmage in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
Receiver T.J. Hollis is part of a talented pass-catching group at Chester this season.
Bret McCormick
Not a look you ever want to receive.
Bret McCormick
Can Chester make the leap this fall and knock off region rival Fairfield Central? It’s likely a necessary step for the Cyclones to contend for state titles again.
Bret McCormick