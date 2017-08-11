Gallery: Indian Land 2017 summer high school football action

Horatio Blades takes over as Indian Land’s coach, the Warriors’ first new head man since 2000.
John Gregory is committed to play college football at Ohio and will line up on both sides of the ball for the Warriors.
Blades is shifting Indian Land to a spread offense, much more pass-oriented than the Warriors have been in the last 16 years.
Indian Land started nine sophomores and freshmen on defense by the end of 2016, but improvement is already evident. The Warriors showed that during a June 7-on-7 scrimmage against Fort Mill.
Robbie Csuhta was Indian Land’s leading tackler as a sophomore. He’s one of nine returning defensive starters for the Warriors.
John Gregory will play cornerback in college.
