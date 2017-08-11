Gallery: Fort Mill Yellow Jackets summer high school football action

Fort Mill scrimmaged South Pointe in early August and performed well against the three-time defending state champs.
Fort Mill celebrates a touchdown in the rain against South Pointe in early August.
A nice jump on the ball and a pass break-up during a 7-on-7 scrimmage against Indian Land back in June.
Ed Susi enters his 11th year in charge of the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets.
Fort Mill will try to replace graduated QB Ryan DeLuca, who will play college football at Furman, with one of three candidates, Drew Hartman, J.T. Marr or Dylan Helms.
J.T. Marr is one of three QBs competing for Fort Mill’s starting job. Here he fires a pass during the July Powerade 7-on-7 in Matthews, N.C.
Susi said in the preseason that he has some skill players that are going to surprise people.
