Gallery: Lewisville Lions 2017 summer high school football

All eyes will be on Josh Belk at Lewisville, where the senior defensive tackle is expected to have a big season before heading off to Clemson in January.
Bret McCormick
Corey Wright transferred from Chester and could make an impact at running back and linebacker for the Lions.
Bret McCormick
Mikial Fourney is one of three FBS college football prospects in Lewisville’s senior class.
Bret McCormick
Quentin Sanders, with offers from Marshall and South Carolina State, is another.
Bret McCormick
Rhett Cox takes over at QB for graduated three-year starter Trey Keels. Cox, a senior, has started every game in his high school career (on defense previously).
Bret McCormick
Providence Day breaks up a pass intended for Fourney during an August scrimmage. Fourney will play on both sides of the ball.
Bret McCormick
Wright rushes the passer during the Providence Day scrimmage.
Bret McCormick
D.J. McCullough hops up after sacking Providence Day’s QB in early August.
Bret McCormick
The Lions also scrimmaged Mid-Carolina, Pelion, North Central and participated in the Chester Jamboree against Charlotte’s Garinger.
Bret McCormick
RockHill
Lewisville senior Jaylen McFadden is one of the most intense players fans will see on high school football fields this fall.
Bret McCormick
Lewisville won 10 games last season under coach Will Mitchell.
Bret McCormick
Lions celebrate a 7-on-7 touchdown back in June at Chester.
Bret McCormick
Sanders looks for running room against Providence Day. He’s expected to have a huge season for the Lions.
Bret McCormick