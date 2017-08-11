Gallery: South Pointe Stallions 2017 summer high school football action

Senior B.J. Davis is one of the multi-talented South Pointe Stallions that will see action on offense and defense.
Tracy Kimball
The Stallions’ hopes of winning a fourth straight state title are bolstered greatly by returning starting QB Derion Kendrick, a Clemson commitment.
Tracy Kimball
Dwayne Davis intercepts a pass during the Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament at Northwestern in June. He’ll start at linebacker for the Stallions.
Bret McCormick
Derion Kendrick has three state titles in three years of involvement with South Pointe’s varsity football program. Can he make it four?
Tracy Kimball
In an actual game Eli Adams probably would have crunched this Fort Mill QB, but since it was a scrimmage he just two-hand tapped him on the back.
Bret McCormick
Joe Ervin skips through a tackle en route to a long touchdown run during a scrimmage against Fort Mill in early August.
Bret McCormick
Scott Robinson Jr. tags a pass-catcher during the Carolina Panthers’ 7-on-7 tournament at Manchester Meadows in late June.
Tracy Kimball
Steven Gilmore Jr. broke out during the 4A state title game last December and should be set for a big senior season at South Pointe.
Tracy Kimball
Celebrating an interception in the rain back in late June.
Bret McCormick