Fort Mill Yellow Jackets fall 41-7 to Spring Valley in season opener

The Spring Valley Vikings used a strong first half to derail the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 41-7 to open the season.
Fort Mill head coach Ed Susi told his team after the game it was something the Yellow Jackets were going to learn from in the loss.
“We got beat by a good team,” Susi said.
Spring Valley took the opening drive down the field, using a strong ground game to push the Jackets’ defense backwards.
The Vikings’ Marcus Simpson capped the 12-play, nearly six-minute drive with a 1-yard run.
Fort Mill fumbled on the fourth play of its initial possession. The Vikings’ Anteon Ervin scooped up the ball and rumbled 40-yards for the touchdown.
The Jackets bounced back on their second drive, as Grant Stevens caught a 31-yard pass over the middle from Fort Mill quarterback JT Marr. But Fort Mill’s drive stopped short of the end zone.
With about 70 seconds left in the first half, Spring Valley scored again as the Jackets gave up a big 61-yard pass to Tate I’aulualo, which took them down to the 4-yard line. The visitors scored two plays later.
Turning point
Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill hit Malik Wesley for a 76-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter for a 20-0 lead.
Critical
Bad luck seemed to bite Fort Mill throughout the game as a touchdown was called back to open the second quarter for the Jackets.
Fort Mill also gave up big plays on two scoring drives for Spring Valley, allowing a 76-yard pass and a 61-yard pass, both of which set up scores for the Vikings.
Star contributions
Fort Mill was led by Ryan Heriot, who rushed for 38 yards on 12 carries. Jackson Randall rushed the ball five times for 32 yards. Stevens caught three passes for 35 yards for Fort Mill as well. The only Fort Mill touchdown came from backup quarterback Drew Hartman who hit Ben Kellam with about two minutes left in the game to get the Jackets on the board.
Susi said he thought it was fair to give Hartman a look at quarterback as the senior came in the game in the fourth quarter.
“It was fair to get Drew some reps,” Susi said. “The game was out of hand, so why not.”
On deck
Fort Mill will host West Florence next week.
Spring Valley 41, Fort Mill 7
Spring Valley 13;14;7;7;-;41
Fort Mill 0;0;0;7;-;7
Scoring Summary
First quarter
SV - Marcus Simpson one-yard run (kick failed), 6:03
SV-Antwon Ervin 40-yard fumble return (Alex Herrera), 4:23
Second quarter
SV-Malik Wesley 76-yard pass from Quincy Hill (Herrera kick), 5:32
SV-Hill two-yard run (Herrera kick), 1:03
Third quarter
SV-Jaylon Morris 63-yard pass from Hill (Herrera kick), 1:44
Fourth quarter
SV-KeAndre Jones 22-yard interception return (Herrera kick), 9:07
FM- Ben Kellam five-yard pass from Drew Hartman (Kyle Romenick kick), 2:07
Team Statistics
Spring Valley; Fort Mill
First downs;13;9
Rushes-yards;41-135;30-82
Passing;5-8-0;10-29-1
Passing yards;225;71
Fumbles-lost;5-1; 3-2
Penalties-yards;3-25;4-42
Individual Statistics
Rushing Spring Valley: Quincy Hill 9-37, Marcus Simpson 5-16, Jaylon Morris 7-35, Tate I’aulualo 7-36, Anthony Wilson 2-0, Alex Herrera 2-0, Alex Haigler 2-5, Jacquez Terrell 2-15, Team 5-(-9). Fort Mill: Ryan Heriot 12-38, JT Marr 4-4, Grant Stevens 1-(-14), Shayne Boyle 3-5, Jackson Randall 5-32, D’Angelo Colt 1-19, Sebastian Lach 1-(-9), Drew Hartman 3-7.
Passing Spring Valley: Quincy Hill 5-8-0 225. Fort Mill: JT Marr 9-23-0 66, Drew Hartman 1-6-1 5.
Receiving Spring Valley: Marcus Simpson 2-25, Malik Wesley 1-76, Tate I’aululo 1-61, Jaylon Morris 1-63. Fort Mill: Grant Stevens 3-35, Josh Cloud 1-7, Shayne Boyle 2-21, Bartow Keller 2-15, Ben Kellam 2-3.
Records Spring Valley 1-0; Fort Mill 0-1.
