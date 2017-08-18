Clover takes 56-26 win over Gastonia Ashbrook

Ashbrook’s new-look offense looked good on Friday night. The Green Wave moved the ball on the ground in their season-opener against Clover and kept the Blue Eagle defense guessing as three different Ashbrook players ran for touchdowns.
The problem for Ashbrook was that the new-look offense on the opposing side looked a whole lot better. The Blue Eagles scored on seven of their eight possessions in a 56-26 victory.
Green Wave coach Brian Andrews said the inability to stop the big play is what sunk his team. Clover had 547 yards of offense.
“A lot of this stuff is my fault, some situational stuff I did poorly and I didn’t have these guys ready like I should have. I’ll fix that, I’ll learn,” Andrews said.
Clover’s Garrett Miller ran the spread for the first time Friday, but the senior looked comfortable making his reads and quickly delivering the ball to his receivers. In the fourth quarter, Miller capped a flawless night with a flawless pass. He found Zion Robbins streaking down the middle for a 68-yard touchdown pass.
“He’s a natural, he was meant for this what we’re doing,” said Clover coach Brian Lane. “He’s a smart kid, a team captain. I’m just blessed he’s on the team. I wish he was a junior.”
Miller, who didn’t get many opportunities to show off his arm running the Wing-T last year, completed 24 of 28 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.
This was Clover’s ninth straight win over Ashbrook, and although the final margin was similar to last year’s 48-13 Blue Eagles rout, this year’s matchup appeared closer.
Clover led the entire night after taking a 7-0 lead at the 10:12 mark of the first quarter on an 11-yard pass from Miller to Hezekiah Massey. But from that point on, the game became a back-and-forth offensive display.
The two teams matched scores until early in the third quarter, when a 10-yard British Brooks touchdown run made it 28-26 Clover.
But the Blue Eagles had the knockout punch late, running off 28 straight points.
Despite the big number on the scoreboard, Lane said his coaches will have a lot to go over in the film room Monday. Among the focuses will be reducing penalties. Clover had 15 for 135 yards.
“We got a long way to go, we’re not where we want to be. I know you see we put up 56 points but we’re still messing up too much early in the year type stuff. We’ve got to get out of that,” Lane said.
Brooks led the Green wave with 128 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Ashbrook (0-1) will visit East Mecklenburg next week. Clover (1-0) continues its early-season tour of Gaston County teams with a home matchup against Forestview.
With opponents who can spread it out like Crest, Huss and East Meck remaining on the schedule, Andrews said he’s looking forward to getting back to work next week and putting together an improved showing for the Ashbrook fans.
“This is what we do, you got to be able to line up and play,” he said. “We will get better at that, I promise everyone we will get better at that.”
