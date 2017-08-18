High school football roundup: Lancaster tops Indian Land 21-7

The Lancaster Bruins scored 21 points in the first half and made it stand up for a 21-7 win over the Indian Land Warriors in a non-region game at Buford on Friday night.
Lancaster got one touchdown in the first quarter and added two more before halftime. Indian Land scored its only touchdown in the third period.
The Bruins won their opener for the 12th straight year. It was the second straight opening win against Indian Land, after topping Andrew Jackson the previous 10 seasons.
Westwood 30, Chester 23
The Westwood Redhawks broke tie with a touchdown in the final period and edged the Chester Cyclones 30-23 in a non-region game at Chester Friday night.
Westwood took a 3-0 lead after one period, and upped the count to 10-0 early in the second stanza.
Chester fought back with three straight touchdowns and tacked on 2-point conversions on two of them for a 23-10 advantage. Westwood scored in the final minute of the first half to make it 23-16 at intermission.
Westwood tied the game at 23 midway through the third period, before winning it in the fourth quarter.
Chester led Westwood 20-7 in last year’s contest before the Redhawks scored the final 16 points to win.
Chester honored its 2007 Upper State championship team, coached by Victor Floyd during his first stint in charge of the Cyclones, during Friday night’s halftime.
Lewisville 30, Andrew Jackson 6
The Lewisville Lions scored in every quarter and toppled the Andrew Jackson Volunteers 30-6 in a non-region game at Richburg Friday night.
The win was the eighth in a row for the Lions over Andrew Jackson.
The Lions got on the board midway through the first period for an 8-0 lead. After Andrew Jackson got a field goal to cut it to 8-3, Lewisville made it 16-3 with a touchdown just before half.
The Lions added another touchdown in the third period for a 24-3 cushion, before the Volunteers got a field goal late in the period. Lewisville closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a touchdown, but the two-point conversion failed.
Irmo 28, Nation Ford 16
Irmo opened the season with a 28-16 non-region win over Nation Ford on Friday night at Irmo.
The Falcons won last year’s thrilling encounter between the two teams, stopping the Irmo Yellow Jackets’ 2-point conversion attempt in overtime for a 28-27 win.
Nation Ford hosts South Pointe next week in another non-region contest.
