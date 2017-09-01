Fort Mill rips off 31 unanswered in Lancaster win

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets used a quick start to jump out to a 31-0 lead before the half and never looked back in a 38-21 win over the Lancaster Bruins.
Jackets’ head coach Ed Susi was happy with the first half play, but not so much so in the second half.
“They are starting to play better, but I didn’t like how we finished,” Susi said. “The guys are picking things up and getting reps.”
Fort Mill (2-1) moved the ball well on their opening drive of the game in the first quarter with a key pass from quarterback J.T. Marr hitting receiver Grant Stevens in stride for a 35-yard pick up. Once inside the red zone, Fort Mill’s offense found another option in running back Ryan Heriot who scored from four yards out to put Fort Mill on the board in the early going, capping off a 10-play drive.
The Jackets blocked a punt on Lancaster’s first drive, but failed to get the ball in the end zone the second time down the field and settled for a 40-yard field goal from Kyle Romenick. After another blocked Bruins punt, Marr rushed for a 22-yard gain before Shayne Boyle would punch in a two-yard touchdown with under 90 seconds left in the first quarter to extend the Jackets’ lead.
Lancaster (1-1) struggled defensively giving Fort Mill good starting positions in the first half. Fort Mill would take advantage of the field position by scoring on nearly all of their positions in the first half. Defensively, Fort Mill was just as strong holding Lancaster to just one first down in the opening half with 10 rushing yards and just 22 passing yards.
The Jackets would add another touchdown before the end of the first half as Stevens would score on a 12-yard run with about four minutes left.
Turning point
Heriot ran in from two yards out with about nine minutes left in the first half. The touchdown was Heriot’s second score of the game and gave Fort Mill a 24-0 lead. The score kept the momentum squarely in the Jackets’ corner, as Lancaster struggled on both offense and defense.
Critical
The Jackets’ special teams unit came up big in the first quarter with two blocked punts, in which Fort Mill would capitalize on both times scoring with a field goal the first time and then their second touchdown of the game the second time.
Star contributions
Marr passed for 155 yards on 9-of-14 attempts and rushed for a score as well. Heriot was also a key player for Fort Mill as he rushed for 20 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught three passes for 85 yards. Lancaster’s quarterback Kemarkio Cloud scrambled for a 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter, a highlight for the Bruins. He added another touchdown in the fourth quarter for Lancaster.
On deck
Fort Mill will head on the road for the first time this season to Orangeburg-Wilkinson, while Lancaster will host the Chester Cyclones at home next week.
Box score
Fort Mill 38, Lancaster 21
Lancaster 0;0;7;14;-;21
Fort Mill 17;14;7;0;-38
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FM - Ryan Heriot 4 run (Kyle Romenick kick), 7:28
FM - Romenick 40-yard field goal, 3:23
FM - Shayne Boyle 2 run (Romenick kick), 1:21
Second quarter
FM - Heriot 2 run (Romenick kick), 9:10
FM - Grant Stevens 12 run (Romenick kick), 3:44
Third quarter
L - Kemarkio Cloud 62 run (Jacob Cato kick), 10:56
FM - Marr 6 run (Romenick kick), 4:53
Fourth quarter
L - Cloud 1 run (Cato kick), 5:17
L - JiQuan Stover 5 run (Cato kick), 57.0
TEAM STATISTICS
L; FM
First downs 11;16
Rushes/yards 27-126;37-144
Passing 11-21-0;10-16-0
Passing yards 74;157
Fumbles/lost 2-0; 1-0
Penalties/yards 3-25;7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Lancaster: Kemarkio Cloud 7-75, Ason’ta Clark 12-49, JiQuan Stover 3-7, Ke’Daivdion Talford 4-1, Dontavious Blair 1-(-6). Fort Mill: JT Marr 5-26, Ryan Heriot 9-20, Grant Stevens 5-43, Shayne Boyle 2-16, Jackson Randall 5-19, Sebastian Lach 4-3, Dylan Helms 5-1, Lawrence Adams 1-6, D’Angelo Coit 1-10.
PASSING Lancaster: Kemarkio Cloud 11-21-0 74. Fort Mill: JT Marr 9-14-0 155, Dylan Helms 1-2-0 2.
RECEIVING Lancaster: Zack Truesdale 4-32, Christian Woodard 5-33, Desmond Stowers 1-(-4), Kendrick Shropshire 1-13. Fort Mill: Shayne Boyle 3-15, Ryan Heriot 3-85, Grant Stevens 1-35, Bartow Keller 2-17, Josh Cloud 1-5.
RECORDS Lancaster 1-1; Fort Mil 2-1.
Comments