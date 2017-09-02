Blue Eagles take down Huskies in OT

There was nothing but fireworks for most of Saturday night that saw Clover take down Hunter Huss (N.C.), 42-41, in a thrilling overtime non-Region matchup.
Clover (3-0) received the ball first in overtime and immediately struck with a 10-yard rush from senior quarterback Garrett Miller. However, Hunter Huss (2-1) had an answer as the Huskies worked the ball down near the goal line and sophomore quarterback punched the ball in for a 1-yard QB sneak.
But instead of forcing the second overtime with a PAT, Hunter Huss head coach James McKoy decided to put it all on the line and ran the ball up the middle, but it was stuffed by the stingy Blue Eagle defense.
“The good thing is we practice that every week on Wednesdays. We do our goal line stuff on Wednesdays, and so I’m proud of our defense staying right there,” Blue Eagles head coach Brian Lane said. “Devon Chisholm went down, one of our heart and soul guys on our defense, went down early in the game and we had some guys that had to step up. But that’s what this (game) is about, stepping up for your brother.”
Clover improved to a perfect 3-0 record in Lane’s first year as head coach highlighted by 312 total yards.
Clover led 21-7 at halftime after scoring 21 unanswered points thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from Miller and a 43-yard touchdown pass from Miller to sophomore Jaylin Lane.
"Garrett played amazing and he made plays when they needed to be made," Jaylin Lane said.
Saturday’s game was a makeup of Friday’s postponed matchup because of weather.
Turning point
Clover’s defensive stop on the PAT effort in overtime was the biggest play of the game since it sealed the victory for Clover, but in the second half, all of the momentum was on Hunter Huss’ side. Crawford Chandler broke free for three huge touchdown runs for Hunter Huss, but sophomore running back David Hall was crucial for the Blue Eagle and delivered with a 23-yard power run to tie the game at 35-35 and force the overtime, which paved the way for Miller’s run and the defensive stop.
Critical
Hunter Huss was plagued by penalties with 15 for 120 yards, but the second half saw a much cleaner game on both ends.
Star contributors
Clover lost senior defensive lineman Devon Chisholm to injury on one of the first series of the game, but the defense came up big at pivotal moments throughout the game, including the game-winning stop, and an interception in the third quarter that led to a 24-yard touchdown from Garrett Miller to Jaylin Lane.
"We were in a circumstance when we needed to score because we didn't know what the other team would do," Miller said. "But my teammates made blocks for me and I made the most of it."
Miller finished 12-for-28 with 184 passing yards, including two touchdown passes. The senior quarterback also ran for 44 yards on 8 rushes with three touchdowns.
“That kid right there he ceases to amaze me every week,” Coach Lane said, referencing Miller. “That kid is a blessing to this team, but I know because I put a lot of pressure on him and this offense the pressure is on the quarterback, and he’s been stepping up week-in and week-out. Making plays. This week he had to make it with his legs, but I’m just proud.”
Lane led all receivers with 88 yards on six catches with a pair of touchdown grabs, including a nice 43-yard reception down the sideline from Miller. Junior Heze Massey added 85 yards on five catches for the Blue Eagles.
Hunter Huss senior Crawford Chandler started the night at receiver and caught three passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, before switching to quarterback in the second half and giving a lifeless Husky offense a much-needed shot in the arm. On his first play at QB, Chandler took a scramble up the middle for an 80-yard TD. He added TD runs of 28 and 40 yards to finish the night with five touchdowns.
“He ran and he threw, and we just had to buckle down and our kids had to buckle down and seal it at the end,” Lane said.
On deck
Clover goes on the road next week for its matchup at South Point (N.C.) on Sept. 8. The Blue Eagles have beaten six Gastonia teams in a row.
Box score
Clover 42, Hunter Huss 41
Clover
7
14
7
7
7
42
Hunter Huss
7
0
14
14
6
41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
HHHS - Crawford Chandler 30-yard pass from Zo Wallace (Trevor Hargett PAT), 2:59
CHS - Garrett Miller 1-yard run (Nicholas Sciba PAT), 0:00
Second quarter
CHS - Miller 24-yard run (Sciba kick), 2:47
CHS - Jaylin Lane 43-yard pass from Miller (Sciba kick), 1:28
Third quarter
HHHS - Chandler 15-yard pass from Wallace (Hargett kick), 6:57
CHS - Lane 24-yard pass from Miller (Sciba kick), 1:14
HHHS - Chandler 80-yard run (Hargett Kick), 0:59
Fourth quarter
HHHS - Chandler 28-yard run (Hargett kick), 7:24
HHHS - Chandler 40-yard run (Hargett kick), 7:06
CHS - David Hall 23-yard run (Sciba kick), 4:14
Overtime
CHS - Miller 10-yard run (Sciba kick)
HHHS - Wallace 1-yard run (two-point failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
CHS
HHHS
First downs
10
13
Rushes-yards
28-128
41-250
Passing
12-26-1
6-15-1
Passing yards
184
128
Fumbles-lost
2-1
2-1
Penalties-yards
5-30
15-120
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING CHS: Semaj Lakin 10-23; Garrett Miller 8-44; David Hall 10-61. HHHS: David Danner 16-42; Crawford Chandler 8-166; Zo Wallace 8-13; Dondre Burris 2-5; Jahaad Wilson 1-1; Kendal Correy 6-23.
PASSING CHS: Miller 12-26-1, 184 yards. HHHS: Wallace 4-13-1, 76 yards, Crawford 2-2, 52 yards.
RECEIVING CHS: Heze Massey 5-85; Jaylin Lane 6-88; Hall 1-11. HHHS: Chase Nixon 1-50; Tyson Danner 1-6; Chandler 3-70; Correy 1-2.
RECORDS Clover 3-0; Hunter Huss 2-1.
Comments