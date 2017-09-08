Clover suffers key injury in loss to South Point Red Raiders

South Point's home opener on Friday served as a rare chance for a North Carolina high school team to flex its muscles against a team from South Carolina.
And the defending N.C. 3A state champion Red Raiders rolled to a 28-0 win over Clover, S.C., to end the Blue Eagles’ seven-game winning streak against teams from North Carolina.
It came just six days after Clover had beaten Hunter Huss 42-41 in an overtime thriller that was witnessed by South Point’s coaching staff.
“When we saw them play Huss, we knew they were a good football team because we know Huss is a good football team,” first-year Red Raiders coach Adam Hodge said. “It was a great challenge for us and I’m proud of how we played.”
Clover hadn’t lost to a team from North Carolina since losing 42-22 at Forestview in 2014, a streak that included a 17-14 home win over South Point a year ago.
The Red Raiders had won only one of the five previous meetings with Clover, that coming by a 63-0 score in 2011.
On Friday night at Lineberger Stadium, South Point pitched another shutout as the Red Raiders’ spread option churned for 322 yards total offense and its defense limited a Blue Eagles offense, which had been averaging 439.7 yards and 46.3 points in a 3-0 start, to 189 yards and no points.
Linebacker Matthew Robinson’s 10 solo, or first-hit, tackles led a balanced Red Raiders’ defense. Tackle Phillip Davis, defensive back Mario Brandon and linebackers Tanner Canterberry and Sean Burns each had five tackles.
Hodge said he was most proud of a secondary, which included senior Brandon and sophomores Nick Gange, Devon King and Tre Glenn, because Clover had passed for 290.3 yards per game in its first three wins -- over Ashbrook, Forestview and Hunter Huss.
On Friday, Garrett Miller completed 19 of 26 throws for 184 yards and one interception.
“Our secondary did a great job,” Hodge said.
On offense, senior quarterback Scottie Lee and senior fullback Jake Alexander led the way for South Point.
Lee passed for 26 yards, including a 3-yard TD pass to Ray Grier. Lee also rushed for 107 yards and another touchdown. Alexander had 159 yards rushing and one touchdown. And Caleb Gibson had the other touchdown.
South Point scored on its first three possessions of the game and on its first possession of the second half.
Clover lost captain Garrett Lutz, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound senior center, to injury on the game's first play from scrimmage.
“That clearly affected our running game,” said first-year Clover coach Brian Lane, whose team finished with a net of five yards rushing on 22 attempts. “You've got to play through adversity and we didn’t play through adversity tonight.
“Give South Point credit. They showed why they’re a championship team.”
Hayden Johnson had nine solo, or first-hit, tackles and Shon Brown six to lead the Blue Eagles’ defense.
Comments