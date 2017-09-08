Fort Mill defensive players Cameron Saunders (2), Joseph Banny (26) and Lawerence Adams (14) take down Orangeburg-Wilkinson receiver Adrian Chandler (18) after a reception in Friday’s 31-9 win by the Yellow Jackets in Orangeburg.
High School Football

Fort Mill climbs to 3-1 with win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Staff reports

September 08, 2017 10:47 PM

ORANGEBURG

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets scored in every quarter and defeated the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins 31-9 in a non-region contest at Orangeburg Friday night.

Fort Mill took a 6-0 lead in the first period when T. J. Marr passed to Bartow Keller for a touchdown.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson scored with 8:40 remaining in the first half to take a 7-6 lead. The Yellow Jackets answered. Marr passed to Jackson Randle with 15 seconds left in the second quarter for a 12-7 lead, which they took the the dressing room at intermission.

Prior to that Fort Mill touchdown, the Yellow Jacket defense held the Bruins on four plays inside the 10-yard line, and then marched 90 yards for the score.

Fort Mill widened the lead in the middle of the third stanza. Ryan Heriot capped a three-play, 70-yard drive with a touchdown to make it 18-7 in favor of the Yellow Jackets with 6:37 left in the third period.

The Bruins scored a safety to cut it to 18-9 late in the third quarter. Fort Mill tacked on two more touchdowns in the final period.

Cam Saunders got the first score when he picked off a Bruins’ pass and raced 80 yards to make it 25-9 with 7:16 to play in the game. Randle capped the scoring with a touchdown pass to Kyle Romenick.

Fort Mill improved to 3-1, while Orangeburg-Wilkinson fell to 2-2.

  Comments  

