Lewisville releases some pent up anger on McBee in blowout

Since Will Mitchell has been the coach at Lewisville, McBee and Lamar have been the immovable obstacles blocking the Lions from a region championship.

In Mitchell’s sixth season, one of those hurdles was well and truly cleared Friday night. The Lions (6-1, 1-0 Region 2-A) thumped McBee 66-12, paying back the Panthers (0-6, 0-1) for six straight defeats in the last four years, several of which were ruthless blowouts.

“We were so close to them last year, losing by seven,” said Mitchell afterward. “It was a good bit of redemption for our kids.”

Quentin Sanders finished with 242 total yards of offense and five touchdowns, the senior clearly a cut above anyone else on the field. He had three scores in the first half as the Lions built a 20-point lead, then scored twice in the first six minutes of the second half to bury the visitors.

Turning point

Lewisville’s Martez Moore strung out McBee’s Tyrece Wright on a fourth down attempt for a five-yard loss at the Lions’ 10-yard line late in the first half. Most teams would take a knee and head into the locker room, right?

Nope. QB Rhett Cox launched a ball down the left sideline over the head of two McBee defenders into Sanders’ arms. The two Panthers caught up with him and latched on, but he shrugged them both loose just past midfield and raced into the end zone for a 90-yard TD with four seconds left in the half.

“It was such a team play,” said Mitchell, describing a formation that had two extra backs in protection and two decoy routes on the opposite side of the field to leave Sanders with fewer defenders. “Great throw and... you put those kids into position to be athletes. And the weight room showed right there. (Sanders’) work in the weight room showed. They had him at the 40, and then they didn’t have him.”

“We needed that energy,” said senior Mikial Fourney. “We’re a second half team anyway so that just brought the momentum over.”

Critical

Lewisville had no shortage of motivation against McBee.

Sanders and Fourney were among the freshmen that were on the Lewisville team beaten 66-0 by McBee in the playoffs four years ago. Lions coach Mitchell pointedly mentioned that in his pregame speech and it was on every member of the team’s mind this past week.

“We had a good week of practice, took everything very serious,” said Fourney. “That was the word this week, focus.”

Star contributors

Sanders was unstoppable, rushing for 152 yards and four touchdowns and catching the 90-yard touchdown. The senior sees a hole and he hits it, blasting full-speed through tackles and into open grass with a gusto that McBee - and most other 1A teams - simply can’t handle.

“Q is Q,” said Fourney, using Sanders’ common nickname in Richburg. “He does his thing every Friday. He grinds in practice. He’s just a monster on the field; you can’t really control him.”

Moore recovered a fumble and made the key stop on McBee’s fourth down attempt just before the half. Johnny Courtney led the Lions’ receiving group with five catches for 118 yards and two TDs.

Bella Johnson, a female ninth grader, made a couple of tackles for McBee. Tyrece Wright had 102 yards on 20 carries for the Panthers.

On deck

No question it’s Lewisville’s biggest game of the season, on the road at Lamar. The Silver Foxes have owned the Lions the last 20 years, beating them seven straight times. To win the Region 2-A title, Lewisville will have to drop Lamar next week.

“You emphasize improvement,” said Mitchell, whose team had 12 penalties for over 100 yards. “Lots of stuff we can improve on. We’re gonna have to play pretty strong next week. But you know what? We’ve talked in this program about getting to the top and being a championship level program. Well, we’ve got to go on the road for their Homecoming and play the champs. That’s how you measure yourself.”

Box score

Lewisville 66, McBee 12

McBee;6;6;0;0 - 12

Lewisville;16;16;18;16 - 66

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

LHS - Quentin Sanders 8 run (2-point run), 5:23

MHS - Shane Hammonds 24 run (2-point pass failed), 2:04

LHS - Johnny Courtney 1 run (2-point pass), 0:25

Second quarter

LHS - Sanders 3 run (2-point run), 11:12

MHS - Tyrece Wright 8 run (2-point run failed), 7:52

LHS - Sanders 90 catch from Cox (2-point run), 0:04

Third quarter

LHS - Sanders 24 run (pass failed), 10:53

LHS - Sanders 13 run (pass failed), 5:48

LHS - Carlito McGraw 25 interception (pass failed), 4:10

Fourth quarter

LHS - Courtney 46 pass from Cox (2-point pass), 7:46

LHS - Ka’mari Davis 40 run (2-point run), 2:52

TEAM STATISTICS

MHS;LHS

First downs;14;24

Rushes-yards;46-174;26-222

Passing;1-4-2;10-13-0

Passing yards;15;283

Fumbles-lost;4-2;1-1

Penalties-yards;5-45;12-103

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING MHS: Shane Hammonds 14-56; Tyrece Wright 20-102; Brady Boyle 3-14; Matthew McCoy 2-(-2); Elijah Williams 2-7; Daveon Holloman 1-3; Payton Horton 4-(-6). LHS: Martez Moore 1-(-1); Quentin Sanders 16-152; Rhett Cox 2-15; Johnny Courtney 3-10; Ka’mari Davis 4-46.

PASSING MHS: McCoy 1-4-2, 15 yards. LHS: Cox 10-13-0, 283 yards.

RECEIVING MHS: Wright 1-15. LHS: Mikial Fourney 4-75; Courtney 5-118; Sanders 1-90.

RECORDS McBee 0-6, 0-1 Region 2-A; Lewisville 6-1, 1-0.