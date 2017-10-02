Local CFB players roundup: Scott, Rudolph, Ruff and Matthews star

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State - Scott, from Rock Hill High, had a second big game this season against Power 5 competition, making nine catches for 174 yards and a touchdown during the Aggies’ loss to Arkansas. Scott’s output was the most receiving yardage by Arkansas’ secondary in 10 years and follows his big game in the season opener against Arizona State when he had eight catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Scott and the Aggies continue their Sun Belt Conference schedule on the east coast this coming weekend, facing Appalachian State in Boone on Oct. 7.
Jaleel Scott. 6'6"/215lbs. In the slot. 9x174yards, TD today. pic.twitter.com/nQTd6qad9l— Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) September 30, 2017
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State - Northwestern’s Rudolph had a big game as the Cowboys knocked off Texas Tech 41-34. Rudolph completed 27-of-38 passes for 376 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. And the senior QB added two more touchdowns with his legs, finishing with 11 carries for 55 yards and scoring the winning TD, a 16-yard run, to cap a 79-yard drive with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in the game.
Greg Ruff, Newberry - the redshirt freshman from South Pointe had a big game off the bench for the Wolves during their 28-6 victory against UNC Pembroke. Ruff, who is playing regularly at QB for Newberry alongside Nick Jones, completed 6-of-7 passes for 106 yards and ran the ball nine times for 38 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown to cap an 86-yard drive in the fourth quarter.
Jae’vion Matthews, Georgia Military College - Matthews had a big outing for the Bulldogs during their 45-28 junior college football win over ASA Miami. The former York Cougar made three tackles and broke up a pass at cornerback, and returned three punts for 140 total yards, including a 66-yard touchdown.
Jae'Vion Matthews provides a spark and returns the kick for the TD #theGCAA #GMCBulldogs #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/Qhm3HU2h0W— JockJive Sports (@JockJive) September 30, 2017
Terrance Morris, Wofford - Morris, from Chester, made eight tackles, with 1.5 for a loss, during the Terriers’ 31-7 blowout of Presbyterian.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - Rodney recorded four tackles during the Demon Deacons’ 20-19 loss to Florida State. The former South Pointe Stallion notched 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hurry though his team’s upset bid fell short.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western - senior receiver from Nation Ford scored for the second week running, making a single catch for a 51-yard touchdown during the Griffons’ 65-17 blowout of Northeastern State.
Ryan DeLuca, Furman - true freshman from Fort Mill High got some offensive touches in his first college start during the Paladins’ 56-35 win over East Tennessee State. DeLuca had one carry for 12 yards and caught two balls for 11 yards filling in for Furman’s usual slot receiver starter.
Shuler Littleton, Campbell - York grad started at right tackle for Campbell, which piled up 589 yards of offense in a 38-0 win over Morehead State.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Indian Land’s Rodgers made all four extra points and averaged 39 yards on six punts during the Wolves’ win over UNC Pembroke.
Other locals’ performances
Reubyn Walker, Benedict - former Northwestern Trojan made three tackles, broke up two passes and had a tackle-for-loss during the Tigers’ 21-11 win over Central State.
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - redshirt junior from South Pointe caught four passes for 67 yards during the Bulls’ 27-13 win over Kent State to open Mid-American Conference play.
Jamah Mitchell, Campbell - defensive tackle from Northwestern made four stops as the Camels’ shut out Morehead State 38-0.
Wally Wilmore, The Citadel - Northwestern graduate made a tackle as The Citadel lost its first game of the season, 35-14 to Samford.
Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - Fort Mill’s Kryst made a tackle during the Chanticleers’ 51-43 loss to Louisiana-Monroe to open Sun Belt Conference action.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket caught five passes for 62 yards during the Mountain Lions’ 49-20 loss to Shepherd. Plyler’s fellow former high school teammate Chris Norman started on Concord’s offensive line.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State - Bouyer, from Northwestern, made six assisted tackles during the Bucs’ loss to Southern Conference foe Furman.
Donavan Perryman, Furman - Rock Hill High grad made two tackles during Furman’s win over ETSU.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - true freshman from Northwestern carried the ball five times for 34 yards during the Yellow Jackets’ 33-7 win over North Carolina.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville - QB from Fort Mill ran the ball three times for 36 yards and completed 4-of-7 passes for 53 yards, with an interception.
Denzel Marshall, Johnson C. Smith - Chester’s Marshall started at left tackle for the fifth straight game during the Golden Bulls’ 10-7 loss to Chowan.
Nick McCloud, N.C. State - South Pointe’s McCloud started at cornerback and made two solo tackles and broke up a pass during the Wolfpack’s 33-25 win over Syracuse.
Markell Castle, Newberry - York Cougar had a catch for six yards during the Wolves’ win over UNC Pembroke.
Tony Gaston, Newberry - defensive back from Lewisville made two tackles during Newberry’s win over UNC Pembroke.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - Chester grad had a tackle during Newberry’s win.
Ali Shockley, North Greenville - Northwestern grad and true freshman had a tackle during the Crusaders’ 38-34 loss to Kennesaw State.
Riley Hilton, Presbyterian - Nation Ford’s Hilton caught one pass for six yards during the Blue Hose’s 31-7 loss to Wofford.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - Chester’s Caldwell caught one pass for two yards during the Bulldogs’ 21-7 loss to North Carolina A&T.
Nick Sturgill, Walsh (Ohio) - former York Cougar made four tackles and broke up a pass during the Cavaliers’ 47-3 loss to Findlay.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - Rawlinson, from York, made two assisted tackles during his team’s 34-7 NAIA football win over Avila.
Dachon Witherspoon, Winston-Salem State - Northwestern graduate made three tackles during the Rams’ 48-0 shutout of Lincoln.
Lee Wright, Youngstown State - the York grad made a pair of tackles during the Penguins’ 19-7 win over South Dakota State.
Comments