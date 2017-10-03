Latest HS football state rankings, plus which teams are still undefeated?

South Pointe, Lewisville and Chester remain in the latest South Carolina high school football state rankings, released Tuesday afternoon.
The Stallions have been in 4A football’s top spot since the 2017 preseason poll, and are also up to No. 5 in USA Today’s national high school football ranking. That appears to be the highest a Rock Hill high school football team has ever been ranked; Northwestern has reached as high as No. 7 in USA Today’s widely respected poll.
Back in the Palmetto State, Lewisville is still getting a single first place vote in the 1A polls, where the Lions sit at No. 3; they face No. 1 team Lamar Friday. And Chester sits at No. 5 in 3A for another week, avoiding a likely drop by holding off Indian Land’s upset bid last week. A final local team, York, is receiving votes after winning its fifth straight game last week.
There was some other movement in the polls. T.L. Hanna hopped over Dutch Fork and Byrnes into the No. 2 spot in 5A, in large part because of Byrnes’ loss to Spartanburg. And Barnwell gained some ground, and five first place votes, in 2A after Abbeville slipped to a defeat against 4A powerhouse Hartsville.
Remaining undefeated teams (updated for Sept. 29 games)
The ranks of the undefeated in South Carolina were thinned further last week, with Abbeville and Byrnes the two highest profile casualties from the list. Click through the interactive map to see which schools are still undefeated, plus their biggest wins and most serious remaining obstacles to undefeated regular seasons:
S.C. Prep Media Football Poll (Oct. 3)
5A
1. Fort Dorchester (15)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Dutch Fork
4. Spring Valley
5. Byrnes
6. Spartanburg and Sumter (tie)
8. Conway
9. Greenwood
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Dorman.
4A
1. South Pointe (15)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. South Aiken
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Greenville
9. Berkeley
10. Eastside
Receiving votes: Ridge View, Beaufort, York.
3A
1. Chapman (14)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Gilbert
5. Chester
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Broome
8. Pendleton
9. Manning
10. Timberland
Receiving votes: Strom Thurmond, Fairfield Central, Walhalla, Powdersville, Aynor.
2A
1. Abbeville (10)
2. Barnwell (5)
3. Carvers Bay
4. Cheraw
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Lee Central
7. Southside Christian
8. Saluda
9. Buford
10. Andrews
Receiving votes: Chesterfield, Latta, Central, Liberty.
1A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Hemingway
3. Lewisville (1)
4. Lake View
5. Williston-Elko
6. Baptist Hill
7. C.E. Murray
8. Wagener-Salley
9. St. John's
10. Bethune-Bowman
Receiving votes: Timmonsville, Dixie, Cross.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
