Tri-County players of the week: John Erby did everything for Chester football last Friday

4A, 5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Kemarkio Cloud, Lancaster - QB ran for 142 yards and a touchdown and threw for 268 and three touchdowns during the Bruins’ seven-point loss to Westwood last week.
Nominated: Stephen Oglesby, York; Nathan Mahaffey, Nation Ford; Dustin Noller, Northwestern; Tahleek Steele, South Pointe.
Defensive player: Narrii Gaither, Rock Hill - junior linebacker racked up 15 tackles, with four for a loss and two sacks against Gaffney.
Nominated: Brian Phillip, York; Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe; Michael Peterson, Nation Ford.
Offensive lineman: Tyrone Jackson, South Pointe - junior graded 94 percent with four big-time blocks, a pancake block and no sacks allowed during the Stallions’ win over Ridge View.
Nominated: Hunter Sine, York; Jalen Tatah, Lancaster.
Defensive lineman: Dondre Douglas, York - senior had 13 tackles, one forced fumble that led to a defensive touchdown, one sack and a QB pressure during the Cougars’ blowout of Richland Northeast.
Nominated: Deangelo Huskey, South Pointe; Areon Walls, Northwestern; Immanuel Bush, Lancaster.
Special teams: Thomas Gettys, Northwestern - senior kicker hit all five kickoffs for touchbacks and made all five extra points against Fort Mil.
Nominated: N/A
1A, 2A, 3A schools
Offensive player of the week: John Erby, Chester - senior QB passed for 210 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left. He also rushed for 113 yards and two more TDs, and picked off a pass on the game’s final play to clinch Chester’s win over Indian Land.
Nominated: Quentin Sanders, Lewisville.
Defensive player: Dorian Williams, Indian Land - junior notched nine tackles, with two for a loss and a sack during the Warriors’ loss to Chester.
Nominated: Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville.
Offensive lineman: D.J. McCullough, Lewisville - senior graded 90 percent with seven highlight blocks and six knockdowns against McBee.
Nominated: Jake Locklear, Indian Land.
Defensive lineman: Dalton McKittrick, Andrew Jackson - a regular winner of this award in 2017, McKittrick notched 15 tackles (11 solo), 3.5 sacks, two tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble against Cheraw.
Nominated: Montez Moore, Lewisville.
Special teams: John Erby, Chester - Erby did everything last Friday for the Cyclones, evinced by his two-award haul. Erby hit four kickoffs for touchbacks, made all five extra points and averaged 40 yards on a pair of punts against Indian Land.
