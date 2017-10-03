Local NFL players roundup: Clowney involved in a turnover for third straight game

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - the Texans ransacked the Tennessee Titans 57-14 on Sunday and Clowney, the former South Pointe Stallion, continued his productive form of the last month. The fourth-year defensive end made two tackles and sacked Titans QB Marcus Mariota late in the game, forcing a fumble that led to a field goal. Sunday’s game was Clowney’s third in a row in which he was involved in forcing a turnover.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Northwestern Trojan had a busy afternoon during the Raiders’ 16-10 loss to Denver. Patterson caught a team-high six passes for 33 yards and ran the ball once for a two-yard gain. He also returned a pair of kickoffs for 70 total yards, with a long of 49. Michael Crabtree’s absence through injury created more opportunities for Patterson, whose six catches was a personal high with the Raiders.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston - the former Northwestern Trojan notched a pair of tackles and defended a pass during the Texans’ easy win over Tennessee.
Benjamin Watson, Baltimore - Watson, the longtime pro from Northwestern, caught five of the six balls thrown his direction for 43 yards during the Ravens’ 26-9 loss to Pittsburgh.
Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore, from South Pointe, made three solo tackles and an assist during the Patriots’ 33-30 loss to Carolina on Sunday.
