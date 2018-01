York, Chester and Lancaster county HS football stat monsters, heading into October

More Videos 2:12 South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 Pause 0:44 Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection 0:24 Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 4:03 Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor 0:59 How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:11 NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct 1:29 Observer columnist Scott Fowler on who will buy the Panthers 1:12 How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Who made the best HS football plays Sept. 29? You decide The Herald's weekly compilation of the best high school football plays in York, Chester and Lancaster counties from the Sept. 29, 2017 games. The Herald's weekly compilation of the best high school football plays in York, Chester and Lancaster counties from the Sept. 29, 2017 games. bmccormick@heraldonline.com

