Hawgs of the Week: Snowberger and Jackson plowed the way

Jack Snowberger, Nation Ford - Snowberger graded 87 percent with six pancake blocks and no sacks allowed during the Falcons’ 38-27 win over Clover. The big senior helped the Falcons rush for over 200 yards for the second straight game, a bit of a rarity for a team whose offense has been pass-focused the last five or six years.
Six-foot-3, 285 pounds, Snowberger is a college prospect in the eyes of his offensive line coach Taylor Irvin, the former Gamecocks blocker. Snowberger enjoys hanging out with his friends when he isn’t grinding in the trenches and pizza is unquestionably his favorite food. He’d like to major in business in college and Irvin thinks his sweet feet in pass protection will help get him to the next level.
Tyrone Jackson, South Pointe - the junior had a big outing during the Stallions’ blowout of Ridge View, grading 94 percent with four big-time blocks, one pancake and no sacks allowed. South Pointe ran for 203 yards in its 56-14 win over the region rival Blazers.
Jackson's favorite NFL team is Washington, fitting given the Redskins are the pro team that birthed Hogs Incorporated, for which the Hawgs of the Week award is named. His favorite food is lasagna and he's in his first year starting on the Stallions' offensive line.
