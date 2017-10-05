All the 411 on Friday night’s HS football games, in 1 spot

Ridge View (4-2, 0-1 Region 3-4A) at York (5-1, 1-0)
Last week: Ridge View lost to South Pointe 56-19; York beat Richland Northeast 55-19
Last meeting: York won 28-21 (2016)
Key players: RVHS - Jr. QB JaVon Anderson, Sr. WR Waylan Napper, Sr. DE Damion Daley. YCHS - Sr. OL Hunter Sine, Soph. DE/TE J.Q. Guinn, Sr. DT Chase Slaughter.
Need to know: Both teams are scrapping for a home playoff game, whether that means winning the region - all but impossible for Ridge View - or at least finishing second behind South Pointe. York is rolling offensively and that could continue Friday against the Blazers if the Cougars can utilize their size in the passing game. With Zion Walker (6-foot-6) and Ladarius Allison (6-foot-1), York has a noticeable advantage over the likely two Ridge View starting cornerbacks, who don’t top 6-feet. Either Walker or Allison has scored a touchdown in every York game this season.
South Pointe (6-0, 1-0 Region 3-4A) at Westwood (4-2, 1-0)
Last week: South Pointe beat Ridge View 56-19; Westwood beat Lancaster 36-29
Last meeting: South Pointe won 57-7 (2016)
Key players: SPHS - Jr. RB Joe Ervin, Sr. OL Jaydon Collins, Sr. DE Keshawn Veal. WHS - Soph. WR Christian Horn, Sr. LB Brice Harkness, Sr. DB Sterling Scott.
Need to know: South Pointe got some good news when it learned its star QB Derion Kendrick can play against Westwood, but the Stallions coaching staff was heartened by the performance of backup QB Tahleek Steele last week. The defense was even better than Steele, clamping down on Ridge View for a second half shutout. Westwood probably doesn’t have a shot in this game but therein lies the challenge for Strait Herron and company moving forward: to remain motivated even when the national magazines and documentary cameras, and headline out of state opponents are in the past.
Richland Northeast (3-3, 0-1 Region 3-4A) at Lancaster (2-4, 0-1)
Last week: Richland Northeast lost to York 55-19; Lancaster lost to Westwood 36-29
Last meeting: Lancaster won 28-26 (2016)
Key players: RNHS - Sr. WR Jaquain Hills, Sr. DB Kelvonte Owens, Sr. OL Marc Owens. LHS - Jr. OL Fred Reid, Soph. DL Immanuel Bush, Sr. WR Desmond Stowers.
Need to know: Two teams miss the playoffs from Region 3-4A; accordingly, this game already has a bit of a desperate feel to it. Lancaster’s loss to Westwood was particularly harmful; after the Bruins host Richland Northeast, they finish with South Pointe, Ridge View and York, all on the road. Bobby Collins’ team needs a big effort from its defensive front, led by emerging talent Immanuel Bush. York got 13 tackles-for-loss against Richland Northeast, and that kind of effort would go a long way to taking pressure off Lancaster’s offense to out-score the Cavaliers.
Rock Hill (1-5, 0-0 Region 4-5A) at Nation Ford (3-3, 1-0)
Last week: Rock Hill was idle; Nation Ford beat Clover 38-27
Last meeting: Nation Ford won 70-28 (2016)
Key players: RHHS - Jr. LB Narii Gaither, Jr. WR Tay Anthony, Soph. LB Alex English. NFHS - Jr. LB Michael Peterson, Sr. ATH Ben Tuipulotu, Sr. P/K Skyler DeLong.
Need to know: Only Gaffney has scored more points on Nation Ford, which put 70 on the Bearcats last year. Rock Hill enters this game wobbling from a brutal non-region schedule; their sophomore-laden defense has allowed at least 40 points in each of the last four games. Can Bubba Pittman’s guys erase the first half of the season in time for the all-counting region portion? Rock Hill could use a big performance from another sophomore, receiver Antonio Barber. His matchup with talented Nation Ford corner Malik Barber (no relation) will be fun to watch.
Clover (3-3, 0-1 Region 4-5A) at Fort Mill (3-3, 0-1)
Last week: Clover lost to Nation Ford 38-27; Fort Mill lost to Northwestern 37-20
Last meeting: Fort Mill won 21-14 (2016)
Key players: CHS - Soph. DB Jay Falls, Sr. RB Semaj Lakin, Sr. WR Chandler Huskey. FMHS - Sr. OL Quinn Vandermark, Jr. LB Lawrence Adams, Jr. DB Cam Saunders.
Need to know: Fort Mill has won five straight in this rivalry. The Yellow Jackets started the season 3-1, amassing just 17 penalty flags in those first four games. They’ve been dinged for 18 in the last two games alone, both losses. Fort Mill isn’t good enough to overcome drive-killing penalties offensively. Clover is also looking to recapture the mojo it had in a 3-0 start, but injuries to key players have made that difficult. One bittersweet note: the Blue Eagles’ young defensive starters are playing well. Freshman safety Josh Marr picked off a pair of passes last week and 10th grade linebackers Hayden Johnson and Shon Brown are excelling. Clover and Brian Lane need more of the same from them Friday in Fort Mill.
Columbia (2-4, 0-1 Region 4-3A) at Chester (6-1, 1-0)
Last week: Columbia lost to Fairfield Central 35-0; Chester beat Indian Land 35-34
Last meeting: Chester won 50-6 (2016)
Key players: Col: Jr. QB JoJo Puch; Sr. LB/FB Drequan Goodwin, Sr. RB/CB Nate Miller. Ches: Soph. RB/LB Stan Mills, Jr. OL Wyatt Tunall, Sr. DB/WR Quay Hardin.
Need to know: The Capitals are improved in the second year under coach Jason Busch. They trailed Fairfield Central 8-0 at halftime last week before collapsing in the second half. Chester’s last gasp victory over Indian Land should have lit a fire under the Cyclones, who enjoyed a relatively easy finish to their non-region slate. Columbia may try to emulate Indian Land’s physical approach but will have to cope with dynamic WR/DB duo Quay Hardin and T.J. Hollis. Hollis is averaging nearly 100 yards receiving and over a touchdown per game since returning from a finger injury.
Lewisville (6-1, 1-0 Region 2-A) at Lamar (6-0, 0-0)
Last week: Lewisville beat McBee 66-12; Lamar was idle
Last meeting: Lamar won 29-12 (2016)
Key players: Lew: Sr. WR Johnny Courtney, Sr. QB/LB Rhett Cox, Sr. ATH Mikial Fourney. Lam: Sr. LB/FB Jeblonski Green, Sr. OL/DL Shamarr Anderson, Jr. RB/CB Jacquez Lucas.
Need to know: this one is for all the marbles, at least in Region 2-A. Friday’s game is also Lewisville’s best shot at beating annual powerhouse Lamar since Will Mitchell has been in charge in Richburg. Granted, the game is on the road. But the Lions have the experience and star power to pull out a victory in a matchup of top-3 1A teams. They’ll need to be mentally sharp against a Silver Foxes program very used to success, and Mitchell also needs a big performance from his star players. Future college football players Josh Belk, Quentin Sanders, Mikial Fourney and Jaylen McFadden need to deliver Friday.
Great Falls (0-5, 0-1 Region 2-A) at Andrew Jackson (2-4, 1-2 Region 4-2A)
Last week: Great Falls lost to Timmonsville 56-0; Andrew Jackson lost to Cheraw 47-14
Last meeting: Andrew Jackson won 35-13 (2015)
Key players: GFHS - Sr. ATH Gage Spinks, Sr. OL Cody Spires, Sr. OL/DL Jamie Craig. AJHS - Sr. RB/LB Isaiah Parker, Sr. DE/TE Dalton McKittrick, Sr. RB/CB Lamont Nelson.
Need to know: Great Falls steps out of Region 2-A play for a tough game against an experienced Andrew Jackson squad. The Red Devils will need to account for Dalton McKittrick, who is having a standout senior year on the Vols’ defensive line.
