All the 411 on Friday night’s HS football games, in 1 spot

Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games Nation Ford-Rock Hill and Clover-Fort Mill face off in high school football Oct. 6, 2017 in a pair of pivotal early Region 4-5A matchups. Coaching legend Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick discuss the games. Nation Ford-Rock Hill and Clover-Fort Mill face off in high school football Oct. 6, 2017 in a pair of pivotal early Region 4-5A matchups. Coaching legend Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick discuss the games. bmccormick@heraldonline.com

