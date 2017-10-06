More Videos

High School Football

York’s fast start smashes Ridge View

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 06, 2017 10:03 PM

YORK

York smoked Ridge View in the first half Friday night to win its sixth game in a row.

The Cougars led 35-6 at halftime and cruised to a 59-26 victory.

“These guys, we had them prepared to play now. We really did,” said York coach Bobby Carroll.

The Cougars (6-1, 2-0 Region 3-4A) beat the Blazers (4-3, 0-2) by a touchdown in Blythewood last fall but Friday’s game wasn’t close for long. Five different York Cougars scored touchdowns in the first half, the home team ruthlessly punishing three Ridge View interceptions.

Stephen Oglesby capped a 91-yard game-opening drive with a 3-yard TD, before Ethan Mitchell’s interception led to a 34-yard touchdown pass from Tanner McKinney lobbed into the arms of Zion Walker in the right side of the end zone with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter.

Ridge View’s bad start turned worse quickly, the Cougars adding two more TDs before the half. When the Blazers did score, their extra point attempt plunked off the post. And then York’s Ladarius Allison returned the ensuing kickoff straight up the middle 91 yards for a touchdown.

Turning point

Late in the first quarter, York’s defensive front chased Ridge View QB JaVon Anderson out of the pocket and he threw across his body into coverage near his own end zone. Cougars linebacker Lawrence White stepped in front of the toss and returned the interception inside the Blazers’ 5-yard line. Joe Wade scored several plays later putting York up three scores and doubling the interception’s harm.

Critical

The visitors blew their foot off with a machine gun in the first quarter. Ridge View had 50 yards of penalty flags in the first 12 minutes, compared to just 12 yards of offense. Perry Parks’ team went on to draw 14 penalties for 147 yards.

York’s defense had 30 tackles-for-loss combined during wins against Clover and Richland Northeast the previous two weeks, and the Cougars kept that buzzsaw attack going against Ridge View, racking up 11 plays that resulted in negative yardage for the Blazers.

“These guys are getting after it,” said Carroll. “Coach (Jamell) Gaines is doing a great job.”

York’s defensive practice during the week focused on the opposing QBs, Anderson and Walyn Napper, both quick runners.

“You gotta’ get him down because the dude was fast,” said senior defensive end Shamari Williams, who recovered a Ridge View fumble on the first play of the second half.

Oh, and seven forced turnovers didn’t hurt York’s cause either.

Star contributors

Allison had 70 yards receiving, a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 91-yard kickoff return TD.

“He’s one of our star players and he’s showing it on the field,” said senior linebacker J.T. Sanders. “So there is nothing else you can say.”

Sanders had two first half tackles-for-loss and capped his game with 19 and 24-yard touchdown runs late in the game. And Cougar junior Ethan Mitchell laid out fully to intercept a pass in the first quarter, before catching a 7-yard TD over the middle in the second quarter, holding on to the football despite a blow from a Blazer.

On deck

York faces Westwood on the road next week, while Ridge View travels to Richland Northeast still looking for its first win in region competition.

Box score

York 59, Ridge View 26

Ridge View;0;6;6;14 - 26

York;21;14;10;14 - 59

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

YCHS - Stephen Oglesby 3 run (Beck Johnston kick), 8:49

YCHS - Zion Walker 34 pass from Tanner McKinney (Johnston kick), 3:43

YCHS - Joe Wade 2 run (Johnston kick), 0:36

Second quarter

RVHS - Walyn Napper 3 run (kick failed), 6:31

YCHS - Ladarius Allison 91 kickoff return (Johnston kick), 6:17

YCHS - Ethan Mitchell 7 pass from McKinney (Johnston kick), 2:49

Third quarter

YCHS - Allison 32 interception return (Johnston kick), 9:24

RHVS - Bernard Porter 11 pass from Napper (2-point run failed), 4:20

YCHS - Alejandro Ruiz 31-yard field goal, 2:33

Fourth quarter

RVHS - Mykel Martin 1 pass from Napper (Tyler Mitchell run), 10:28

YCHS - J.T. Sanders 19 run (Johnston kick), 4:40

RHVS - Porter 35 pass from Napper (2-point run failed), 3:09

YCHS - Sanders 24 run (Johnston kick), 0:21

TEAM STATISTICS

RVHS;YCHS

First downs;18;21

Rushes-yards;40-145;32-120

Passing;13-28-6;13-18-1

Passing yards;141;190

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;14-147;10-101

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Ridge View: Walyn Napper 15-34; JaVon Anderson 6-11; Tyler Mitchell 12-71; Cori Davis 6-29; Damian Daley 1-0. York: Joe Wade 14-43; Tanner McKinney 3-(-12); J.T. Sanders 4-51; Stephen Oglesby 8-39; Ladarius Allison 3-(-1).

PASSING Ridge View: Anderson 4-11-3, 39 yards; Napper 9-17-3, 102 yards. York: McKinney 13-18-1, 190 yards.

RECEIVING Ridge View: Bernard Porter 7-108; Napper 1-6; Jermiah Evans 1-3; Mykel Martin 3-19. York: Allison 8-70; Zion Walker 1-34; Ethan Mitchell 1-7; J.Q. Guinn 1-31; Oglesby 1-20; Wade 1-28.

RECORDS York 6-1, 2-0; Ridge View 4-3, 0-2

