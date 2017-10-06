High School Football

High school football roundup: South Pointe cruises past Westwood 48-7

Staff reports

October 06, 2017 10:37 PM

BLYTHEWOOD

South Pointe continued its winning ways Friday night with a 48-7 Region 3-4A victory over Westwood.

South Pointe (7-0 overall and 2-0 in the region), which won last year’s meeting by 50 points, hasn’t lost a region game since 2013.

The Stallions needed just two minutes to score their first touchdown and led 14-0 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Stallions’ next touchdown and extra point came in the second quarter with 9:40 to go. That made the score 21-0.

It was 21-0 with 9:40 left in the half, and 28-0 less than a minute later. The Stallions led 31-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Stallions’ defense opened the scoring at the 8:20 mark when they recovered the ball in the end zone on a Westwood lateral pass attempt.

After another Stallions touchdown and field goal, Westwood (4-3 overall, 1-1 in the region) scored its only touchdown with 38 seconds left in the third quarter to make the score 48-7.

On deck: South Pointe hosts Lancaster; Westwood is at York.

Lamar 30, Lewisville 6

The Lamar Silver Foxes broke open a close game in the second half and defeated the Lewisville Lions 30-6 in a Region 2-A battle at Lamar Friday.

Lamar led 9-0 at intermission and upped it to 16-0 in the third quarter. Lewisville got a touchdown early in the final period on a pass from Quentin Sanders to Makail Fourney to close it to 16-6.

Lamar answered with a pair of scores down the stretch to pull away for the win.

On deck: Lamar (7-0, 1-0) hosts Timmonsville, while Lewisville (6-2, 1-1) recovers with a bye week.

Box score

Lamar 30, Lewisville 6

Lewisville; 0;0;0;6;-;6

Lamar;0;9;7;14;-;30

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

None

Second Quarter

Lamar - Jacob Grant 20 field goal, 8:50

Lamar - Jacquez Lucus 5 run (kick failed), :21

Third quarter

Lamar - Tyrik Herion 59 run (Grant kick), 3:58

Fourth Quarter

Lewisville - Makail Fourney 16 pass from Quentin Sanders (Run failed), 11:38

Lamar - Lucas 53 pass from Rashard Coleman (Grant kick), 10:25

Lamar - Lucus 9 run (Grant kick), 4:36

TEAM STATISTICS

Lewisville; Lamar

First downs; 13,13

Rushes-yards; 33-70; 39-312

Passing: 13-31-1; 1-6-0

Passing yards; 122;53

Fumbles-lost; 0-0;2-1

Penalties-yards; 8-65; 7-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Lewisville: Quentin Sanders 25-86; Rhett Cox 3-(-1); Dorion Kirkpatrick 1-(-1); Kamari Davis 1-(-3); Johnny Courtney 3-(-11). Lamar: Tyrik Herion 20-232; Jacquez Lucus (12-92); Mitch Huggins 2-(-1); Rashard Coleman 5-(-11).

PASSING Lewisville: Cox 12-29-1-53 yards; Sanders 1-2-0-16 yards. Lamar: Coleman 1-6-1-53 yards.

RECEIVING Lewisville: Brayden Lee 1-45; Fourney 4-33-1; Demetric Hardin 2-14; Courtney 2-11; Jadon Scott 2-11; Sanders 2-8. Lamar: Lucus 1-53-1.

Andrew Jackson 48, Great Falls 0

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers piled up 28 points in the first half and routed the Great Falls Red Devils 48-0 in a non-region game at Kershaw Friday.

On deck: Andrew Jackson (3-4) jumps back into Region 4-2A play against Chesterfield, while Great Falls (0-6) hits the road in Region 2-A to face McBee.

Compiled by Zuri Anderson and Sam Copeland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill coach Ed Susi thrilled to beat Clover but stumped by continuing penalty problems

Fort Mill coach Ed Susi thrilled to beat Clover but stumped by continuing penalty problems 1:25

Fort Mill coach Ed Susi thrilled to beat Clover but stumped by continuing penalty problems
Hear from York defensive standouts JT Sanders and Shamari Williams after Cougars' 6th straight win 1:11

Hear from York defensive standouts JT Sanders and Shamari Williams after Cougars' 6th straight win
Mic'd up: Fort Mill football's former Marine, Dammeon Chisholm 5:05

Mic'd up: Fort Mill football's former Marine, Dammeon Chisholm

View More Video