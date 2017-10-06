High school football roundup: South Pointe cruises past Westwood 48-7

South Pointe continued its winning ways Friday night with a 48-7 Region 3-4A victory over Westwood.
South Pointe (7-0 overall and 2-0 in the region), which won last year’s meeting by 50 points, hasn’t lost a region game since 2013.
The Stallions needed just two minutes to score their first touchdown and led 14-0 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Stallions’ next touchdown and extra point came in the second quarter with 9:40 to go. That made the score 21-0.
It was 21-0 with 9:40 left in the half, and 28-0 less than a minute later. The Stallions led 31-0 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Stallions’ defense opened the scoring at the 8:20 mark when they recovered the ball in the end zone on a Westwood lateral pass attempt.
After another Stallions touchdown and field goal, Westwood (4-3 overall, 1-1 in the region) scored its only touchdown with 38 seconds left in the third quarter to make the score 48-7.
On deck: South Pointe hosts Lancaster; Westwood is at York.
Lamar 30, Lewisville 6
The Lamar Silver Foxes broke open a close game in the second half and defeated the Lewisville Lions 30-6 in a Region 2-A battle at Lamar Friday.
Lamar led 9-0 at intermission and upped it to 16-0 in the third quarter. Lewisville got a touchdown early in the final period on a pass from Quentin Sanders to Makail Fourney to close it to 16-6.
Lamar answered with a pair of scores down the stretch to pull away for the win.
On deck: Lamar (7-0, 1-0) hosts Timmonsville, while Lewisville (6-2, 1-1) recovers with a bye week.
Lamar 30, Lewisville 6
Lewisville; 0;0;0;6;-;6
Lamar;0;9;7;14;-;30
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
Lamar - Jacob Grant 20 field goal, 8:50
Lamar - Jacquez Lucus 5 run (kick failed), :21
Third quarter
Lamar - Tyrik Herion 59 run (Grant kick), 3:58
Fourth Quarter
Lewisville - Makail Fourney 16 pass from Quentin Sanders (Run failed), 11:38
Lamar - Lucas 53 pass from Rashard Coleman (Grant kick), 10:25
Lamar - Lucus 9 run (Grant kick), 4:36
TEAM STATISTICS
Lewisville; Lamar
First downs; 13,13
Rushes-yards; 33-70; 39-312
Passing: 13-31-1; 1-6-0
Passing yards; 122;53
Fumbles-lost; 0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards; 8-65; 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Lewisville: Quentin Sanders 25-86; Rhett Cox 3-(-1); Dorion Kirkpatrick 1-(-1); Kamari Davis 1-(-3); Johnny Courtney 3-(-11). Lamar: Tyrik Herion 20-232; Jacquez Lucus (12-92); Mitch Huggins 2-(-1); Rashard Coleman 5-(-11).
PASSING Lewisville: Cox 12-29-1-53 yards; Sanders 1-2-0-16 yards. Lamar: Coleman 1-6-1-53 yards.
RECEIVING Lewisville: Brayden Lee 1-45; Fourney 4-33-1; Demetric Hardin 2-14; Courtney 2-11; Jadon Scott 2-11; Sanders 2-8. Lamar: Lucus 1-53-1.
Andrew Jackson 48, Great Falls 0
The Andrew Jackson Volunteers piled up 28 points in the first half and routed the Great Falls Red Devils 48-0 in a non-region game at Kershaw Friday.
On deck: Andrew Jackson (3-4) jumps back into Region 4-2A play against Chesterfield, while Great Falls (0-6) hits the road in Region 2-A to face McBee.
Compiled by Zuri Anderson and Sam Copeland
