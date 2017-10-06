Erby’s six touchdowns power Chester to victory

Senior quarterback John Erby filled the stat sheet for Chester on Friday night as they rolled past the Columbia Capitals, 48-28.
Erby, who has been exceptional all year for Chester (7-1), scored six touchdowns (four rushing, two passing) during the Cyclones’ homecoming game. He also piled up 206 passing yards and 111 yards rushing. It was his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game. He is now 71-for-108 passing this season with 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has two interceptions. He also has rushed for 468 yards and nine touchdowns.
“It’s nice seeing him have a good senior year,” coach Victor Floyd said. “And we made some stops.”
Chester and Columbia (2-5) traded punches for much of the first half, which included a 74-yard sideline run from Rico Dorsey to give the Capitals a 21-20 lead. Just like the entire half, however, Chester answered right back with 4-yard TD run from sophomore running back Stan Mills who filled in for junior back Pha'Leak Brown. The Cyclones wouldn’t give back the lead after that. They scored 28 unanswered points that spanned into the fourth quarter.
Turning point
With 2:56 left in the first half, Chester had retaken the lead 26-21 with a 4-yard TD run from Stan Mills, and Columbia was preparing for yet another 80-yard scoring drive to retake the lead. Each of the Capitals’ three TD drives up to that point had been via 80-yard drives. However, on the first play of the drive, the Chester defense forced a fumble that was scooped up by freshman Javonti Jackson and returned 19 yards to Columbia’s 1-yard line. During the play, Jackson dove for the end zone but was injured. He would not return to the game. On the next play, senior John Erby continued his stellar performance with a 1-yard TD run. The touchdown opened up the floodgates, and less than a minute later Erby tossed a 40-yard TD pass to senior Quay Hardin to give the Cyclones a 42-21 halftime lead.
Critical
Turnovers were the key. Erby threw his second interception of the season to begin the second quarter. The ball was intercepted by Columbia’s Alex Martin. However, the Cyclones’ defense made one of several key plays, recovering a fumble to give Chester new life. That play led to a 17-yard TD run from Erby. Jackson recovered the second fumble, and senior TJ Hollis picked off Columbia QB Jordan Puch with 43 seconds left in the first half. The second half was played mostly with a running clock.
Star contributors
Sophomore Stan Mills filled in nicely for the second consecutive week for starting running back Pha’Leak Brown. Though Coach Victor Floyd would not specify why Brown has been sidelined or when he would return. Floyd did say he would be back. Meanwhile, Mills shared the bulk of the run load with Erby, and ran for 138 yards on 17 carries, including a four-yard TD score. He added 15 receiving yards on one catch.
“It felt good to be out there,” Mills said. “(John Erby) told me to just continue to go hard.”
Junior Terrence Mills led Chester with 70 receiving yards on five catches.
For the Capitals, junior Thomas Green had 20 rushes for 96 yards, while senior fullback DreQuan Goodwin had 67 yards on nine rushes and 74 receiving yards on two catches, including a 60-yard reception on Columbia’s first play of the game.
On deck
Chester goes on the road next week for its matchup against Camden on Oct. 13. Columbia will square off against Indian Land in Fort Mill.
Box score
Chester 48, Columbia 28
Columbia;14;7;0;7;28
Chester;14;28;6;0;48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CHS - Zion Mills 41 pass from John Erby (PAT blocked), 9:50
COHS - Thomas Green 5 run (PAT), 6:20
CHS - Erby 10 run (2-pt pass; Erby to Stan Mills), 5:14
COHS - Green 1 run (PAT), :04
Second quarter
CHS - Erby 17 run (PAT no good), 6:19
COHS - Rico Dorsey 74 run (PAT), 4:31
CHS - S. Mills 4 run (Erby PAT no good), 2:56
CHS - Erby 1 run (2-pt pass; Erby to Hardin), 2:40
CHS - Quay Hardin 40 pass from Erby (Erby 2-pt run), :53
Third quarter
CHS - Erby 5 run (PAT blocked), 3:58
Fourth quarter
COHS - DreQuan Goodwin 3 run (PAT), 4:59
TEAM STATISTICS
COHS;CHS
First downs;14;23
Rushes-yards;32-251;37-287
Passing;5-10-1;12-21-1
Passing yards;84;206
Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-25;4-17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING CHS: John Erby 16-111; Stan Mills 17-138; Emmanual Wright 4-38. COHS: Thomas Green 20-96; DreQuan Goodwin 9-67; Rico Dorsey 2-81; Johran Broadnax 1-7.
PASSING CHS: Erby 12-21-1, 206 yards. COHS: Higgins 5-10-1, 84 yards.
RECEIVING CHS: LyTerrence Mills 1-8; Quay Hardin 2-49; Stan Mills 1-15; Jared Dixon 1-12; Terrence Mills 5-70; Zion Mills 1-41. COHS: Thomas Green 2-0; DreQuan Goodwin 2-74; Rico Dorsey 1-10.
RECORDS Chester 7-1; Columbia 2-5.
