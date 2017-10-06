Rock Hill thunders past Nation Ford to win region opener

The Rock Hill Bearcats clawed their way back from being down two scores to get a 36-14 win over the Nation Ford Falcons to open Region 4-5A play on the road.
Rock Hill (2-5, 1-0) came into the game looking to get off on the right foot in region play. Nation Ford (3-4, 1-1) sought its fourth straight win and second in as many region games.
Rock Hill head coach Bubba Pittman said, “We needed this one,” he said. “I am glad our kids played hard. This group has heart.”
Nation Ford got a small spark early as quarterback Ben Tuipulotu connected with Dewuan McCullum on several occasions in the first quarter. Tuipulotu then tossed to Harrison Cohen for a 25-yard touchdown to put Nation Ford on the board.
Later in the quarter, the Falcons added a 2-yard touchdown run from Nathan Mahaffey and Carter Richardson’s point after for a 14-0 lead.
Rock Hill responded in the second quarter, as quarterback Logan McFadden hit Antonio Barber for a 26-yard scoring pass for the Bearcats’ first points of the game.
Rock Hill scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Turning point
Desmond Buchanan broke several tackles on a 49-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Buchanan had already scored twice in the second quarter, but this third touchdown run was his most impressive on the night.
Critical
Nation Ford’s defense, as good as it was in the first quarter, struggled in the second quarter in giving up the big plays in the secondary. On all of the Bearcats’ scoring drives in the quarter, Nation Ford gave up passes of over 25 yards. The third scoring drive for the Bearcats in the second quarter was no different as Nation Ford gave up a 36-yard pass down the middle of the field to put Rock Hill in good field position.
Star contributions
Buchanan rushed for 177 yards for Rock Hill on 32 carries and three touchdowns. McFadden passed for 294 yards and a score and Barber caught six passes for 129 yards.
For Nation Ford, Tuipulotu passed for 184 yards and McCullum caught nine passes for 99 yards.
On deck: Nation Ford stays at home next week against Byrnes in non-region action, while Rock Hill plays at District Three Stadium against Fort Mill.
Box score
Rock Hill 36, Nation Ford 14
Rock Hill 0;21;7;8;-;36
Nation Ford 14;0;0;0;-14
Scoring Summary
First quarter
NF - Harrison Cohen 25-yard pass from Ben Tuipulotu (Carter Richardson kick), 6:28
NF - Nathan Mahaffey two-yard run (Richardson kick), 2.0
Second quarter
RH - Antonio Barber 26-yard pass from Logan McFadden (Colin Muschik kick), 9:31
RH - Desmond Buchanan five-yard run (Muschik kick), 6:17
RH - Buchanan two-yard run (Muschik kick), 36.8
Third quarter
RH - Buchanan 49-yard run (Ryan Hearn kick), 7:08
Fourth quarter
RH - Wan Crockett 31-yard pass from McFadden (2-pt conversion), 3:08
Team Statistics
RH; NF
First downs 22;14
Rushes/yards 37-217;27-52
Passing 18-29-0;18-27-2
Passing yards 294;185
Fumbles/lost 3-2; 1-1
Penalties/yards 8-67;6-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Rock Hill: Desmond Buchanan 32-177, Naril Gaither 3-34, Logan McFadden 2-6.
Nation Ford: Ben Tuipulotu 16-30, Nathan Mahaffey 11-22
Passing
Rock Hill: Logan McFadden 18-29-0 294.
Nation Ford: Ben Tuipulotu 18-27-2 185.
Receiving
Rock Hill: Raphael Wright 2-8, Antonio Barber 6-129, Hayden Jackson 1-0, Wan Crockett 6-119, NeSylus Ford 1-10, Desmond Buchanan 1-12, Artavious Anthony 1-16.
Nation Ford: Dewuan McCullum 9-99, Petey Tuipulotu 3-26, Nathan Mahaffey 3-22, Harrison Cohen 2-32, Nathan Lovette 1-6.
