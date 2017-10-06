Lancaster knocks off RNE to earn homecoming victory

The Lancaster Bruins celebrated homecoming with a 34-20 win over the Richland Northeast Cavaliers. It was the fourth straight win for Lancaster over RNE.
The first quarter started with fireworks as Richland Northeast took the opening kickoff to the Lancaster 19-yard line ending in a 19-yard touchdown run by quarterback Charles Simons. The Bruins didn’t take long to answer as Kemarkio Cloud threw a 42-yard bomb to Desmond Stowers for a lead 7-6.
Defense was nonexistent. The Cavaliers scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 19 from back-up quarterback Josh Boyd. Cloud then drove the Bruins 72 yards down the field for a touchdown to take a 21-20 lead at the half.
The Cavaliers first drive of the second half was a disaster as they fumbled giving the Bruins the ball on their own 21. Lancaster capitalized off the turnover as Cloud connected with Kendrick Shropshire to extend their lead to 28-20.
Turning point
Richland Northeast fumbled the ball at the beginning of the second half and on their first possession of the fourth quarter. The Bruins took advantage of the miscues scoring touchdowns on both turnovers. Halfway through the fourth quarter the Cavaliers had great field position off a 60-yard kickoff return, but couldn’t score as Charles Simons threw a ball up for grabs, which ended in an interception.
Star contributors
Lancaster’s quarterback Kemarkio Cloud came out the gates blazing. On the Bruins first possession of the game he connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass and added another score at the end of the half. Cloud tallied 261 yards of offense with four touchdowns.
Richland Northeast’s wide receiver Jaquain Hills had a great first half, catching a 16-yard touchdown pass from Charles Simons in the first quarter and a 36-yard touchdown pass from back-up quarterback Josh Boyd in the second quarter.
On deck: Lancaster will travel to South Pointe next week, and Richland Northeast heads to Ridge View.
Box score
Richland Northeast;13;7;0;0;-;20
Lancaster;14;7;7;6;-;34
Scoring summary
First quarter
RNE – Charles Simons 19 run (Selvin Recinos-Tejeda kick no good), 10:56
LHS – Desmond Stowers 42 pass from Kemarkio Cloud (Jacob Cato kick good), 9:32
LHS – Zach Truesdale 27 run (Jacob Cato kick good), 3:33
RNE – Jaquain Hills 16 pass from Charles Simons (Selvin Recinos-Tejeda kick good), 0:02
Second quarter
RNE – Jaquain Hills 36 pass from Josh Boyd (Selvin Recinos-Tejeda kick good), 9:22
LHS – Kemarkio Cloud 1 run (Jacob Cato kick good), 1:50
Third quarter
LHS – Kendrick Shropshire 17 pass from Kemarkio Cloud (Jacob Cato kick good), 8:56
Fourth quarter
LHS – Kemarkio Cloud 7 run (Jacob Cato kick no good), 6:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING- RNE: Charles Simons 12-50; Twontae Wallace 12-39. LHS: Kemarkio Cloud 14-103; Asonta Clark 25-90; Zach Truesdale 2-31.
PASSING- RNE: Charles Simons 4-12-1, 38 yards; Josh Boyd 2-3, 69 yards. LHS: Kemarkio Cloud 9-14, 158 yards.
RECEIVING-RNE: Jaquain Hills 3-52; J’air Atkins 1-33. LHS: Zach Truesdale 4-44; Desmond Stowers 2-49; Kendrick Shropshire 2-48.
RECORDS: Richland Northeast 3-4, 0-2 in Region 3-4A; Lancaster 3-4, 1-1 in Region 3-4A
Comments