Who made the South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster?

Four locals will wear the South Carolina uniform in the 81st Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in December.
South Pointe duo Eli Adams and Derion Kendrick, Northwestern’s K.D. Canaty and York’s Tajh Reid-Stanley were picked to play for the South Carolina squad, coached by Dorman’s David Gutshall, against the North Carolina all-stars. The teams were announced Sunday via a Facebook Live video.
Adams, the Virginia Tech commit, and Kendrick, the South Pointe commit, were not surprise picks. Unfortunately for South Pointe, two players from each school is the maximum allowed.
Canaty and Reid-Stanley were a bit more surprising. Canaty is a college offensive line prospect after shifting from defensive line before last season. And Reid-Stanley is a hard-hitting safety for the Cougar defense. York’s Bobby Carroll is an assistant on Gutshall’s Shrine Bowl coaching staff.
Several local players were noticeably absent from the Sandlappers roster: Lewisville’s Clemson commit, Josh Belk, will play in the Army All-American game. Nation Ford punter Skyler DeLong, headed to Alabama, and Clemson-bound South Pointe kicker B.T. Potter are also playing in the Army game.
This year’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at Wofford College.
South Carolina roster
Number
Name
Position
Height
Weight
School
81
Adam Henderson
DL
6-3
287
Berea
42
Elijah Rodgers
DB
6-1
168
Blacksburg
64
Alex Deel
OL
6-1
305
Boiling Springs
33
Jermaine Patterson
WR
6-0
175
Bluffton
84
Darius Rush
WR
6-2
179
C.E. Murray
74
Hank Manos
OL
6-5
280
Chapin
50
Gunner Britton
OL
6-7
295
Conway
85
Raiqwon O’Neal
OL/TE
6-5
275
Conway
58
Christopher Simon
DL
6-3
255
Crestwood
32
Nathan Walker
LB
6-0
212
Cross
24
Jake Venables
LB
6-1
225
Daniel
15
Ty’Quan Porter
DB
6-1
190
Dillon
44
Austin Covan
LS
5-10
170
Dorman
76
Jordan McFadden
OL
6-4
285
Dorman
2
Bryce Thompson
WR
6-0
185
Dutch Fork
9
Dakereon Joyner
QB
6-1
208
Fort Dorchester
26
Justin Williams
WR
6-3
194
Fort Dorchester
22
Cameron Rice
RB
6-1
215
Gaffney
82
Dennis Smith
WR
6-2
185
Gaffney
19
Sam Pinckney
WR
6-3
210
Greenwood
72
Bradley Thompson
OL
6-4
295
Greer
4
Quavian White
DB
5-10
180
Greer
35
Trajan Jeffcoat
LB
6-3
225
Irmo
34
Khalid Jones
LB
6-1
219
Byrnes
74
Wyatt Campbell
OL
6-6
285
Lugoff-Elgin
20
Mataeo Durant
RB
6-1
193
McCormick
55
Alec Blackmond
OL
6-1
281
Newberry
7
Tyler Gore
WR
5-10
175
North Myrtle Beach
79
K.D. Canaty
OL
6-3
265
Northwestern
10
Sam Hartman
QB
6-1
182
Oceanside
83
Damian Daley
DT
6-5
265
Ridge View
71
Kelijiha Brown
DT
6-1
300
Saluda
80
Sokoya McDuffie
DL
6-6
275
South Florence
90
Eli Adams
DE
6-1
220
South Pointe
1
Derion Kendrick
QB
6-1
175
South Pointe
53
Conner Shugart
LB
6-1
200
Spartanburg
48
Channing Tindall
LB
6-3
220
Spring Valley
46
Tre Moore
DE
6-2
240
Strom Thurmond
28
Tyrek Williams
LB
6-2
210
Strom Thurmond
73
Jackson Hutto
OL
6-2
295
Summerville
3
Braylon Peterson
DB
5-11
160
T.L. Hanna
89
Chance Poore
K/P
6-3
200
Westside
6
Zion Keith
DB
6-1
180
Wilson
36
Tajh Reid-Stanley
DB
5-10
170
York
North Carolina roster
Number
Name
Position
Height
Weight
School
2
Jordyn Adams
WR
6-2
180
Green Hope
19
Holton Ahlers
QB
6-4
235
Conley
4
Dyami Brown
WR
6-2
185
West Meck
9
Stephon Brown
QB
6-5
220
Glenn
89
Devin Carter
WR
6-4
205
Clayton
74
Isaac Cochran
OL
6-6
290
Concord
33
D.J. Crossen
DB
6-2
185
Dudley
1
Joey Curry
QB
6-1
200
Murphy
78
Phillip Davis
DT
6-0
316
South Point
40
Marcus Davis
DT
5-10
270
Garner
26
Malik Dunlap
DB
6-3
200
Harding
84
Chris Dunn
K/P
5-9
165
North Davidson
71
Mike Edwards
OL
6-7
355
Southview
82
Jarrett Garner
WR
6-4
195
Hickory Ridge
51
Bryson Glenn
DT
6-3
270
Glenn
76
Gabriel Gonzalez
OL
6-5
280
Eastern Alamance
72
Jovaughn Gwyn
OL
6-3
300
Harding
24
K.J. Henry
LB
6-6
235
West Forsyth
44
Dax Hollifield
LB
6-2
230
Shelby
28
John Jiles
DB
6-3
215
Wake Forest
10
Tyiyon Johnson
LB
6-2
200
Havelock
66
Avery Jones
OL
6-4
282
Havelock
46
Joe Kane
DT
6-3
270
Heritage
7
Tykel Landrum
WR
5-9
175
Hendersonville
68
Nick Mackovic
OL
6-2
300
Page
99
Chandler Medeiros
DT
6-3
250
South Iredell
15
Dante Miller
WR/DB
5-9
185
Richmond Senior
53
Gerald Nathan
LB
6-2
205
Vance
79
Donovan Noel
OL
6-4
268
Millbrook
6
Ricky Person
RB
6-2
210
Heritage
36
Jaren Rainey
DB
6-3
186
Southwest Guilford
48
Javon Ratliffe
LB
6-2
215
Scotland County
20
Matthew Robinson
LB
6-3
205
South Point
50
Rick Sandidge
DT
6-5
290
Concord
22
Miles Simon
DB
6-1
192
Hibriten
75
Tyler Smith
OL
6-7
305
Scotland County
55
Caleb Strait
OL
6-3
288
East Bladen
42
Javon Terry
DB
6-2
190
Wake Forest
34
Alan Tisdale
LB
6-4
215
Page
81
Noah Turner
LS
6-0
240
Western Alamance
85
Blake Whiteheart
HB/TE
6-4
243
Mount Tabor
32
Javonte Williams
DB
5-10
210
Wallace-Rose Hill
35
Payton Wilson
LB
6-4
240
Orange
