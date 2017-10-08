More Videos

The Herald's Bret McCormick gives his opinion on the two local players he thought could have made the 2017 South Carolina
Who made the South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster?

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 08, 2017 3:09 PM

Four locals will wear the South Carolina uniform in the 81st Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in December.

South Pointe duo Eli Adams and Derion Kendrick, Northwestern’s K.D. Canaty and York’s Tajh Reid-Stanley were picked to play for the South Carolina squad, coached by Dorman’s David Gutshall, against the North Carolina all-stars. The teams were announced Sunday via a Facebook Live video.

Adams, the Virginia Tech commit, and Kendrick, the South Pointe commit, were not surprise picks. Unfortunately for South Pointe, two players from each school is the maximum allowed.

Canaty and Reid-Stanley were a bit more surprising. Canaty is a college offensive line prospect after shifting from defensive line before last season. And Reid-Stanley is a hard-hitting safety for the Cougar defense. York’s Bobby Carroll is an assistant on Gutshall’s Shrine Bowl coaching staff.

Several local players were noticeably absent from the Sandlappers roster: Lewisville’s Clemson commit, Josh Belk, will play in the Army All-American game. Nation Ford punter Skyler DeLong, headed to Alabama, and Clemson-bound South Pointe kicker B.T. Potter are also playing in the Army game.

This year’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at Wofford College.

South Carolina roster

Number

Name

Position

Height

Weight

School

81

Adam Henderson

DL

6-3

287

Berea

42

Elijah Rodgers

DB

6-1

168

Blacksburg

64

Alex Deel

OL

6-1

305

Boiling Springs

33

Jermaine Patterson

WR

6-0

175

Bluffton

84

Darius Rush

WR

6-2

179

C.E. Murray

74

Hank Manos

OL

6-5

280

Chapin

50

Gunner Britton

OL

6-7

295

Conway

85

Raiqwon O’Neal

OL/TE

6-5

275

Conway

58

Christopher Simon

DL

6-3

255

Crestwood

32

Nathan Walker

LB

6-0

212

Cross

24

Jake Venables

LB

6-1

225

Daniel

15

Ty’Quan Porter

DB

6-1

190

Dillon

44

Austin Covan

LS

5-10

170

Dorman

76

Jordan McFadden

OL

6-4

285

Dorman

2

Bryce Thompson

WR

6-0

185

Dutch Fork

9

Dakereon Joyner

QB

6-1

208

Fort Dorchester

26

Justin Williams

WR

6-3

194

Fort Dorchester

22

Cameron Rice

RB

6-1

215

Gaffney

82

Dennis Smith

WR

6-2

185

Gaffney

19

Sam Pinckney

WR

6-3

210

Greenwood

72

Bradley Thompson

OL

6-4

295

Greer

4

Quavian White

DB

5-10

180

Greer

35

Trajan Jeffcoat

LB

6-3

225

Irmo

34

Khalid Jones

LB

6-1

219

Byrnes

74

Wyatt Campbell

OL

6-6

285

Lugoff-Elgin

20

Mataeo Durant

RB

6-1

193

McCormick

55

Alec Blackmond

OL

6-1

281

Newberry

7

Tyler Gore

WR

5-10

175

North Myrtle Beach

79

K.D. Canaty

OL

6-3

265

Northwestern

10

Sam Hartman

QB

6-1

182

Oceanside

83

Damian Daley

DT

6-5

265

Ridge View

71

Kelijiha Brown

DT

6-1

300

Saluda

80

Sokoya McDuffie

DL

6-6

275

South Florence

90

Eli Adams

DE

6-1

220

South Pointe

1

Derion Kendrick

QB

6-1

175

South Pointe

53

Conner Shugart

LB

6-1

200

Spartanburg

48

Channing Tindall

LB

6-3

220

Spring Valley

46

Tre Moore

DE

6-2

240

Strom Thurmond

28

Tyrek Williams

LB

6-2

210

Strom Thurmond

73

Jackson Hutto

OL

6-2

295

Summerville

3

Braylon Peterson

DB

5-11

160

T.L. Hanna

89

Chance Poore

K/P

6-3

200

Westside

6

Zion Keith

DB

6-1

180

Wilson

36

Tajh Reid-Stanley

DB

5-10

170

York

North Carolina roster

Number

Name

Position

Height

Weight

School

2

Jordyn Adams

WR

6-2

180

Green Hope

19

Holton Ahlers

QB

6-4

235

Conley

4

Dyami Brown

WR

6-2

185

West Meck

9

Stephon Brown

QB

6-5

220

Glenn

89

Devin Carter

WR

6-4

205

Clayton

74

Isaac Cochran

OL

6-6

290

Concord

33

D.J. Crossen

DB

6-2

185

Dudley

1

Joey Curry

QB

6-1

200

Murphy

78

Phillip Davis

DT

6-0

316

South Point

40

Marcus Davis

DT

5-10

270

Garner

26

Malik Dunlap

DB

6-3

200

Harding

84

Chris Dunn

K/P

5-9

165

North Davidson

71

Mike Edwards

OL

6-7

355

Southview

82

Jarrett Garner

WR

6-4

195

Hickory Ridge

51

Bryson Glenn

DT

6-3

270

Glenn

76

Gabriel Gonzalez

OL

6-5

280

Eastern Alamance

72

Jovaughn Gwyn

OL

6-3

300

Harding

24

K.J. Henry

LB

6-6

235

West Forsyth

44

Dax Hollifield

LB

6-2

230

Shelby

28

John Jiles

DB

6-3

215

Wake Forest

10

Tyiyon Johnson

LB

6-2

200

Havelock

66

Avery Jones

OL

6-4

282

Havelock

46

Joe Kane

DT

6-3

270

Heritage

7

Tykel Landrum

WR

5-9

175

Hendersonville

68

Nick Mackovic

OL

6-2

300

Page

99

Chandler Medeiros

DT

6-3

250

South Iredell

15

Dante Miller

WR/DB

5-9

185

Richmond Senior

53

Gerald Nathan

LB

6-2

205

Vance

79

Donovan Noel

OL

6-4

268

Millbrook

6

Ricky Person

RB

6-2

210

Heritage

36

Jaren Rainey

DB

6-3

186

Southwest Guilford

48

Javon Ratliffe

LB

6-2

215

Scotland County

20

Matthew Robinson

LB

6-3

205

South Point

50

Rick Sandidge

DT

6-5

290

Concord

22

Miles Simon

DB

6-1

192

Hibriten

75

Tyler Smith

OL

6-7

305

Scotland County

55

Caleb Strait

OL

6-3

288

East Bladen

42

Javon Terry

DB

6-2

190

Wake Forest

34

Alan Tisdale

LB

6-4

215

Page

81

Noah Turner

LS

6-0

240

Western Alamance

85

Blake Whiteheart

HB/TE

6-4

243

Mount Tabor

32

Javonte Williams

DB

5-10

210

Wallace-Rose Hill

35

Payton Wilson

LB

6-4

240

Orange

