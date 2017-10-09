College football players roundup: game-winning performances from multiple locals

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - After seven overtimes and nearly 140 points, Buffalo fell to Western Michigan on Saturday. But South Pointe’s Anthony Johnson continued his strong redshirt junior campaign, catching 11 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, one in the fourth quarter and another during the many overtimes. Johnson, who is fifth in NCAA FBS football in receiving yardage (631 yards), also completed a 2-point conversion on a trick play, shown below.
Role Reversal: Johnson to Anderson for the 2pt conversion #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/6f2Nd0e1My— UB Football (@UBFootball) October 7, 2017
Anderson with the perfect strike to Johnson in the endzone #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/lj9TmuPzqb— UB Football (@UBFootball) October 7, 2017
Greg Ruff, Newberry - the redshirt freshman from South Pointe had a big game at QB for the Wolves, completing 13 of 18 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushing for 55 yards and another score on 10 carries.
Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle caught a hat-trick of touchdown passes, all from Ruff, during the Wolves’ blowout of Lenoir-Rhyne. Castle finished with six catches for 135 yards and caught a pair of touchdowns early in the second quarter, before adding a third early in the fourth. Castle’s effort was his seventh 100-yard receiving performance, the third-most in school history, and the junior also moved into the school’s top-10 all-time receiving touchdowns and yardage lists. He was named South Atlantic Conference offensive player of the week on Monday.
Jay Hood, Wingate - a big effort from the former Lancaster Bruin helped Wingate knock off UNC Pembroke and move to 5-0. The redshirt sophomore pass-catcher hauled in two passes for 22 yards, both going for touchdowns. Hood’s 8-yard grab opened the scoring and his 14-yard scoring catch put Wingate ahead for good with 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the game. Hood has a team-high four TD catches this year in five games.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville - the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket QB ran for three first half touchdowns as Jacksonville built a big lead and cruised to a 35-21 win over Davidson on Saturday. Wells finished with 99 yards on 18 carries, and also completed 11-of-18 passes for 249 yards and two more touchdowns to earn Pioneer League offensive player of the week honors for the second time this season. Wells also punted twice in the game, averaging 35 yards per kick, with one downed inside the Davidson 20-yard line.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - one of Wells’ favorite former targets at Fort Mill, Plyler, caught four passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns during the Mountain Lions’ 48-28 loss to Glenville State. Plyler caught a 6-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and added a 16-yarder in the fourth.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - Chester’s Caldwell caught a 28-yard touchdown pass that pulled South Carolina State level with Morgan State, before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 35-14 MEAC victory. Caldwell caught four passes for 51 yards in the win.
Malik Williams, Appalachian State - Williams, the former Chester Cyclone QB playing wide receiver for the Mountaineers, hearkened back to his prep days with a trick play pass for the go-ahead touchdown during Appalachian State’s 45-31 win over New Mexico State. Williams caught two passes for six yards but his biggest contribution came with about 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter. He took a lateral from QB Taylor Lamb then pulled up and hit fellow freshman Thomas Hennigan for a 27-yard touchdown that made it 38-31 late in the game.
If scoring at home, it goes true freshman C to senior QB to true freshman WR to true freshman WR. Congrats on the ESPN Top Plays inclusion! pic.twitter.com/3kZRNcedn8— App State Athletics (@appstatesports) October 8, 2017
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State - York’s Nunn started at right tackle for the Mountaineers, helping the team’s offense to 350 yards on the ground and 45 points. Nunn also laid a key block on at least one of Appalachian’s touchdown runs Saturday.
Lee Wright, Youngstown State - Wright, from York, made nine tackles, sharing a half tackle-for-loss, during the Penguins’ 31-28 loss to South Dakota.
Other locals’ performances
Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College (W.Va.) - Fort Mill’s Dawkins made two tackles as the Rams knocked off St. Andrews.
Jamah Mitchell, Campbell - Northwestern Trojan made three tackles with a half tackle-for-loss during the Camels’ blowout of Valparaiso.
Shuler Littleton, Campbell - York grad started at right tackle for Campbell during the Camels’ 49-10 win over Valparaiso. The Camels had nearly 500 yards of total offense and QB Daniel Smith wasn’t sacked in the game.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - the former Northwestern Trojan made four tackles, with one for a loss, during The Citadel’s 24-14 loss to Mercer.
Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - Fort Mill’s Kryst made a pair of tackles but the Chanticleers fell 27-21 to Georgia State.
Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.) - Norman, from Fort Mill, started at right guard during the Mountain Lions’ loss to Glenville State.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State - Bouyer, from Northwestern, made two tackles and recorded a QB hurry during the Bucs’ 16-3 win over Robert Morris.
Ryan DeLuca, Furman - true freshman from Fort Mill started for the second straight game and caught a 31-yard pass as the Paladins smashed Chattanooga 41-17 for a big Southern Conference road win.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb - senior punter from Nation Ford hit three kicks for a 40.3-yard average and also made a tackle during the Runnin’ Bulldogs win over Shorter.
Denzel Marshall, Johnson C. Smith - Chester’s Marshall started at left tackle for the Golden Bulls during their 27-22 loss to Winston-Salem State.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State - Scott’s return to the Carolinas didn’t go as he’d hoped, New Mexico State losing 45-31 to Appalachian State and Scott, the former Rock Hill Bearcat, left the game with an injury in the first quarter and didn’t return. The Las Cruces News reported Monday that Scott, who is 11th in NCAA FBS in receiving yardage despite not registering a catch against Appalachian State, suffered a groin strain and is expected to practice this week.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Indian Land kicker hit all four extra points and averaged 39 yards on five punts, with one downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, during the Wolves’ win against Lenoir-Rhyne. Rodgers was named South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week on Monday.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - Chester’s Foster notched four tackles with one for a loss against Lenoir-Rhyne.
Tony Gaston, Newberry - Lewisville graduate made three tackles and forced a fumble during Newberry’s SAC win against Lenoir-Rhyne.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry - former Indian Land standout made two tackles against Lenoir-Rhyne. Truesdale has apparently switched to the defensive side of the ball after playing running back last season.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville - Nation Ford product caught a pass for 15 yards during the Crusaders’ 26-20 loss to Catawba. Helms has appeared in five games this season; Saturday’s catch was the first of his two-year college career.
Ali Shockley, North Greenville - Northwestern’s Shockley had three tackles, splitting a tackle-for-loss with a teammate, during North Greenville’s loss to Catawba.
Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - it was tough day for the Blazers against Division II powerhouse West Georgia, but Wells did rush for 79 yards on 14 carries off the bench. The former Fort Mill QB also completed 18-of-39 passes for 190 yards in a 42-13 loss.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - defensive tackle from South Pointe made two tackles but Wake Forest fell to Clemson 28-14.
Nick Sturgill, Walsh (Ohio) - former York Cougar Sturgill assisted on a tackle and broke up a pass as the Cavaliers got their first win of the season, beating Kentucky Wesleyan.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - Rawlinson, from York, assisted two tackles as William Penn dropped Avila 34-7 in NAIA football.
Dachon Witherspoon, Winston-Salem State - Witherspoon, who graduated from Northwestern, recorded three tackles during the Rams’ win over Johnson C. Smith.
Terrance Morris, Wofford - Morris made four tackles during Wofford’s 35-28 overtime win against Western Carolina.
